Mission Trust and Notre Dame FCU: Transforming Arizona's Financial Landscape

News provided by

Mission Management & Trust Co.

19 Dec, 2023, 15:41 ET

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Management & Trust Co. (Mission Trust) proudly unveiled its new logo and brand image on December 11, 2023. The updated visual identity represents a collaborative spirit that has flourished since member-owned Notre Dame Federal Credit Union acquired Mission Trust in 2022.

Continue Reading
Mission Management & Trust Co. office displays an updated sign following the rebrand, located at 3567 East Sunrise Drive, Suite 235 in Tucson, AZ.
Mission Management & Trust Co. office displays an updated sign following the rebrand, located at 3567 East Sunrise Drive, Suite 235 in Tucson, AZ.

In a recent statement, Mission Trust Board Chair/CEO Tom Gryp emphasized the unifying force as he remarked, "Together, Notre Dame FCU and Mission Trust offer a complete financial services ecosystem, reaching more individuals in more communities than ever before. Upholding our shared commitment to put people over profit remains at the core of our collective mission."

Mission Trust offers a comprehensive range of financial services, including trust and estate management, investment management, and securities custody. The relationship with Notre Dame Federal Credit Union allows for greater access to the member-owned financial services ecosystem, including Mission Insurance Solutions, Mission Investment Services (brokerage), and the full-service federal credit union. 

Mission Trust President Susan Ernsky emphasized, "While our logo has changed, we remain the same Mission Trust you've known and trusted, now with additional service offerings and client benefits. Furthermore, with the recent addition of Bridget O'Brien Swartz, who serves as Vice President and Fiduciary Counsel and was recently appointed President of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, Mission Trust's expertise has expanded to encompass first-party special needs trusts and conservatorships."

Visit Mission Trust's website, Facebook page, or LinkedIn page to see the new logo in action.

Contact Mission Trust by phone at 800-547-1174 or email [email protected] to set up an appointment and learn more about the service offering.

About Mission Management & Trust Co.
Mission Management & Trust Co. (Mission Trust) is an Arizona-chartered independent trust company providing trust, estate, and fiduciary services, as well as investment management and securities custody. Specialty services include special needs trusts, conservatorships, delegated and directed trusts, and enhanced cash management. Established in 1994, Mission Trust is a member of the Notre Dame Federal Credit Union family. Learn more at MissionTrust.com.

SOURCE Mission Management & Trust Co.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.