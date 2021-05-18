Mission Underwriters Launches New P&C Insurance Platform to Unlock Opportunities for Entrepreneurial Underwriting Teams

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Underwriting Managers, LLC (Mission Underwriters), a technology-driven property and casualty insurance platform that provides entrepreneurial opportunities to underwriting teams, today announced the launch of its technology-powered platform to bring innovation to the property and casualty underwriting and distribution market.

Mission Underwriters will act as a licensed insurance general agency with a broad focus across the commercial lines segment. It recruits best-in-class underwriters and provides them with the technology, back-office processes, claims management oversight, and risk-bearing capacity so they can focus on serving the unique needs of their customers and grow their business. Underwriting teams will significantly share the equity upside created by their individual program's performance alongside Mission Underwriters.

In recent years, the insurance market has experienced major disruption, which has created compelling opportunities for great teams to serve new customers. Yet building, running, and scaling an underwriting business has remained out of reach for many due to bureaucratic processes and misaligned risk incentives.

"Mission Underwriters is a platform that provides underwriting teams a turn-key experience, allowing them to concentrate on their business, unencumbered," said Keith Higdon, CEO of Mission Underwriters. "We look forward to working with entrepreneurial underwriters who seek a path to establishing their units under the Mission Underwriters approach."

Higdon is a longtime insurance executive and operator with over 25 years of experience building dynamic and growth-oriented insurance enterprises. The team is built with around a digital strategy mindset and a service-first delivery model, allowing underwriters to experience limited execution risk but not opportunity. Technology and service work in parallel to eliminate pain points, increase speed to market, and improve the effectiveness of the underwriting process.

Mission Underwriters has purpose-built its digital infrastructure to provide a full suite of data integration, policy management, and supporting tools. "Our digital strategy is to build on the underwriter's expertise and leverage a suite of innovative technologies to set our teams apart in the market," said Alex Williams, Mission Underwriters' Chief Digital Officer.

"Mission Underwriters has a team of professionals to get underwriters up and running quickly and we have partnered with a syndicate of AM Best A-rated primary and reinsurance carriers to provide long-term, tiered capacity to the group," said Chris Jones, Mission Underwriters' Chief Client Officer.

About Mission Underwriting Managers

Mission Underwriting Managers is a technology-driven property and casualty underwriting platform that provides entrepreneurial opportunities to underwriting teams, primarily in the commercial lines segment. More information can be found on our website, https://missionunderwriters.com/

Contact:

Keith Higdon

Mission Underwriters

34522 N Scottsdale Rd.

Suite 120-436

Scottsdale, AZ 85266

Phone: 623-473-6941

e-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Mission Underwriters

