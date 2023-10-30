Mission Underwriters US Welcomes Jim Dwane as New Chief Executive Officer

Mission Underwriters

30 Oct, 2023

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Underwriting Managers ('Mission') a leading insurance program administrator, today announced the appointment of Jim Dwane as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. This change comes as the company's founding CEO pursues new ventures.

Jim brings over thirty years of experience in the insurance and insuretech industries, with a proven track record of success in leading and growing companies. With the continued growth and evolution of Mission, Jim is poised to lead the company into a new period of growth and success.

Jim Dwane, Mission CEO
"We are confident Jim is the right person to lead Mission as we head towards our next chapter and into the future," said Joe Zuk, Mission Board Member. "Jim has a strong background in applied technology and leadership, and he possesses a deep understanding of our business. He is committed to creating a positive and productive work environment for all of Mission and its Members."

In Jim's previous role as CEO of bolt Solutions Inc, he grew the company's revenue and oversaw the transformation of its business model, enabling the company to grow and scale quickly and efficiently. Dwane has extensive experience creating unparalleled business success in the insurance and insuretech space, administering pragmatic and analytical decisions in high-pressure environments. His enthusiasm for embracing cutting-edge technologies and fostering a culture of innovation aligns perfectly with Mission's transformative and forward-thinking core values, making him an excellent cultural fit for the organization.  

Mission has experienced rapid growth since its founding in 2021. Mission, which provides capital and back-office resources for entrepreneurial underwriting teams, has launched upwards of 20 programs writing 37 lines of business, has surpassed all premium expectations, and is on track to be one of the largest MGUs in the United States by the end of 2023.

To learn more about Mission Underwriters, visit missionunderwriters.com.

Mission Underwriters is a technology-driven property and casualty underwriting platform that provides opportunities to entrepreneurial underwriting teams, primarily in the commercial lines segment. To learn how to launch your own program administrator company, visit missionunderwriters.com.

