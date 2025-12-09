Mission Valley Bank Unveils Sleek, Bold, Contactless Mastercard® Business Debit Card

A Modern Tool for Today's Independent Business Leaders

BURBANK, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Valley Bank today announced the launch of its new Mastercard® Business Debit Card, a major enhancement to the Bank's suite of business banking solutions. Designed with sleek, bold, contactless functionality and built for entrepreneurs, nonprofits, and business professionals who demand speed, security, and control, the new debit card reinforces Mission Valley Bank's commitment to delivering high-touch, high-performance financial tools that move at the pace of modern business.

Mission Valley Bank MasterCard® Business Contactless Debit Card

Engineered with the latest dual interface technology, the Mastercard® Business Debit Card allows cardholders to instantly switch between contact, chip, and contactless transactions, providing a seamless payment experience wherever business happens. Whether managing day-to-day operations, traveling, purchasing supplies, or paying vendors, clients can now transact quickly and securely anywhere Mastercard is accepted—online, in-store, or on the go.

Mission Valley Bank's new debit card eliminates friction and old banking frustrations, helping business owners operate with confidence:

Sleek. Bold. Contactless.

Designed for the modern entrepreneur who values simplicity, speed, and security.

Dual Interface Technology

Advanced chip + contactless capability for streamlined transactions.

Use Anywhere Mastercard® Is Accepted

Trusted global access for local businesses with big ambitions.

Avoid Check-Writing Hassles

Make purchases easily, pay vendors faster, and reduce administrative time.

Access ATMs Nationwide through the ALLPOINT Network

Convenient, surcharge-free withdrawals at over 55,000 ATMs.

Real-Time Transaction Visibility

Greater control over business finances with instant monitoring through online and mobile banking.

Mission Valley Bank business clients will enjoy banking with the benefits of seamless money movement, enhanced financial oversight, and tools built to support growth, agility, and operational efficiency.

Tamara Gurney, President & CEO, Mission Valley Bank

"At Mission Valley Bank, we are continuously evolving to meet the needs of our business community. This new Mastercard Business Debit Card reflects our commitment to blending innovative technology with the high-touch service our clients rely on. For 25 years, we have believed that business owners deserve tools that work as hard as they do—and this card is another way we're helping them move faster, operate smarter, and manage their finances with confidence."

Justin Stewart, SVP Community Banking

"Our business clients want banking that stays out of their way and supports their momentum. With contactless payments, dual interface capability, and access to the Allpoint Network, this card delivers convenience without compromise. It is one more example of Mission Valley Bank investing in solutions that support entrepreneurs, professionals, and nonprofits as they grow and succeed."

The launch of the Mastercard® Business Debit Card advances Mission Valley Bank's strategy to provide best-in-class digital tools backed by trusted guidance, empowering business owners to focus on what matters: growth, innovation, and community impact.

As the Bank celebrates nearly 25 years, the introduction of this new business debit card represents Mission Valley Bank's ongoing commitment to serving independent thinkers, builders, and leaders with financial solutions designed around their needs, not the other way around.

About Mission Valley Bank

Mission Valley Bank is a full-service, independent commercial bank headquartered in Burbank, California. Since 2001, the Bank has remained dedicated to providing relationship-driven, high-touch banking solutions for local businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, and nonprofit organizations. Mission Valley Bank offers a comprehensive suite of services including Business Checking & Savings, Treasury Management, Merchant Services, SBA Lending, and Accounts Receivable Financing.

Learn more at www.missionvalleybank.com.

SOURCE Mission Valley Bank