Mission Wealth Announces Merger with Logic Capital Management

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Logic Capital Management, a premier financial advisory firm in Houston, Texas, managing over $400M of assets, has merged with Mission Wealth Management, LP, as announced on the firm's website. This merger marks the first partnership for Mission Wealth in 2025 and the largest integration for the firm to date. Mission Wealth is thrilled to add Logic's founder, Toby Whitby, and Senior Wealth Advisor, Donnie Roberts, as the firm's 50th and 51st equity partners.

This merger highlights Mission Wealth's resolve to selectively merge with top-tier advisory teams to deliver unparalleled service and comprehensive advice to their valued clients nationwide. Together, the firms look forward to expanding their presence and offerings to clients in the Houston region.

"We are thrilled to welcome Toby and the entire Logic Capital Management team to the Mission Wealth family. This merger marks an exciting chapter as we expand our footprint into Houston, one of the nation's most vibrant and economically dynamic cities," said Matthew Adams, CEO and Managing Partner at Mission Wealth. "By combining our resources and expertise, we can provide an even higher level of service, helping more clients achieve their financial goals."

Learn More About the Logic Capital Team

Logic Capital Management, known for its tailored financial planning and investment management services, has been a trusted partner to individuals, families, business owners, and professionals in Houston Metro since 2006. Joining Toby and Donnie as part of this exciting merger are Wealth Advisor, Paige Guinn, and Senior Client Service Representative, Mallory Blanton. Paige and Mallory are key members of the Logic Capital team who have proven instrumental in providing exceptional service to their clients. Their expertise, combined with Mission Wealth's robust resources, ensures a smooth integration and an enhanced client experience.

Having led a successful, independent RIA since 2006, in a journey that lasted 30 years, Toby thoughtfully and studiously considered potential merger partners seeking a partner who would bring additional resources for their clients and provide strong career opportunities for his team.

"The team at Mission Wealth impressed me from the very beginning. I knew I had found good people to partner with on behalf of all Logic Capital constituents. The future is bright." shares Toby Whitby, Founder of Logic Capital Management.

Expanding Presence in Houston, Texas

This merger underscores Mission Wealth's continued growth and dedication to delivering exceptional service. With the addition of Logic Capital Management, Mission Wealth expands its reach to over 3,900 client families nationwide and advances its total assets under management to over $10.6 billion.

Clients of both firms will benefit from a seamless transition, with the same trusted advisors continuing to guide them. Logic Capital's Houston office at 7500 San Felipe St., Suite 150, will serve as a key regional hub for Mission Wealth, further strengthening its presence in the South.

About Mission Wealth

Mission Wealth is a nationally recognized RIA that oversees over $10.6 billion in client assets under management. Mission Wealth is known for its service model, driven by a world-class technology stack that offers financial planning, investment counsel, tax strategies, estate planning coordination, philanthropic advice, and asset protection solutions tailored to each client's needs. For more information on Mission Wealth's merger and partnership opportunities, please visit missionwealth.com/opportunity.

