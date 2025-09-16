Mission Wealth Announces Merger with Retter Capital Management

MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Wealth is excited to announce its latest strategic merger with Retter Capital Management, a boutique RIA in Florida founded by Edwin (Eddie) Retter, CFP®, CMT®. This partnership brings Mission Wealth's expanding national presence into Florida's growing markets and marks Mission Wealth's fourth partnership of 2025.

Retter Capital Management emphasizes a personalized, client-centric experience—marked by analysis, thoughtful planning, and a commitment to guiding clients toward long-term financial confidence and clarity. Eddie Retter will join Mission Wealth as the firm's 55th equity partner.

Expanding Presence in Florida

The addition of Eddie Retter reinforces Mission Wealth's strategy of selectively merging with top-tier talent in economically dynamic regions. Florida represents one of the strongest and fastest-expanding geographies in the nation, and this merger marks another milestone in Mission Wealth's growth trajectory.

"Our mission has always been about guiding clients with empathy, expertise, and purpose," said Matthew Adams, CEO and Managing Partner of Mission Wealth. "Eddie's expertise strengthens our team and expands our presence in a market that continues to see extraordinary growth."

"Mission Wealth's values and vision align perfectly with my own," Eddie added. "Joining this team allows me to deliver even greater resources, technology, and planning solutions to clients, while also being part of a firm committed to national growth with local care."

This merger underscores Mission Wealth's commitment to building a national firm powered by top-tier advisors who share its mission of delivering personalized financial guidance, innovative strategies, and long-term impact.

Eddie will continue to provide personalized financial services in eastern Florida from the Melbourne, FL office located at 6905 N Wickham Rd, #305.

About Mission Wealth

Mission Wealth is a nationally recognized RIA that oversees over $12.5 billion in client assets under management. Mission Wealth is known for its service model, driven by a world-class technology stack that offers financial planning, investment counsel, tax strategies, estate planning coordination, philanthropic advice, and asset protection solutions tailored to each client's needs. For more information on Mission Wealth's merger and partnership opportunities, please visit missionwealth.com/opportunity.

