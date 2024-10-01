Mission Wealth Announces Merger with Stonepath Wealth Management

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Wealth Management, LP announced today that it has merged with Stonepath Wealth Management LLC, a firm founded by Cray J. Coppins III. With this merger, Mission Wealth welcomes Cray J. Coppins III as its 38th equity partner and strengthens its existing client service experience in Illinois. This merger underscores Mission Wealth's dedication to bringing strong advisory resources and top-tier talent to Highland Park and the surrounding communities, ensuring new and existing clients receive the highest level of personalized financial planning. The firm looks forward to opening an office in the Highland Park area soon.

"By expanding our ownership group and bringing in exceptional talent like Cray J. Coppins III, we are not only reinforcing our ability to deliver unparalleled service in the Midwest but deepening our roots in the greater Chicago area," said Matthew Adams, CEO and Managing Partner. "Cray's professionalism, deep caring for his client's financial well-being, and his commitment to exceptional service is a perfect match with the Mission Wealth culture. We are simply thrilled to welcome him to the team!"

Founded in 2000 by Brad Stark and Seth Streeter, Mission Wealth is steadfast in its commitment to pioneer the future of wealth management, having crafted a service model over decades in a pursuit to deliver unparalleled service and comprehensive advice to firm clients. In addition to cutting edge service, the firm is proud to have diversified ownership spread across 38 shareholders, with a single share class, and where all partners are active within the business and contributing toward a shared vision.

Learn About Cray J. Coppins III

Cray J. Coppins III, CFP® brings over 20 years of financial experience and a commitment to fiduciary responsibility, earning the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ designation in 2009. After working in insurance, banking, and investment management, Cray founded Stonepath Wealth Management in 2012 and serves clients across the Chicagoland area. Known for his ability to foster long-term client relationships, Cray is passionate about providing personalized financial planning that meets the unique needs of each individual and family. Residing in Lake Bluff, IL, with his wife and daughters, Cray enjoys horology, reading, and rowing in his spare time.

"I'm excited to join Mission Wealth, a firm that shares my commitment to client-first service and comprehensive financial planning," said Coppins about the merger. "Together, we'll continue to build on the strong foundation of trust and expertise that our clients value."

About Mission Wealth

Mission Wealth is a nationally recognized RIA that oversees over $9.1 billion in client assets under management. Mission Wealth is known for its service model, driven by a world-class technology stack that offers financial planning, investment counsel, tax strategies, estate planning coordination, philanthropic advice, and asset protection solutions tailored to each client's needs. For more information on Mission Wealth's merger and partnership opportunities, please visit missionwealth.com/opportunity.

