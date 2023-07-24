Mission Wealth Earns Coveted Spot in FA Magazine's 2023 Top RIA List

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Advisor magazine (FA magazine) has released its highly anticipated annual RIA Survey and Ranking list, and Mission Wealth has once again secured its place among the top Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firms in America. Out of the 521 firms evaluated in the survey, Mission Wealth earned the distinguished position of #94, reaffirming its commitment to excellence and client-centric financial services.

The recognition is a testament to Mission Wealth's unwavering dedication to providing superior wealth management solutions to its valued clients. The firm's growth in assets and an impressive 16.8% increase in the number of clients from 2021 to 2022 have been instrumental in solidifying its position on the exclusive list.

"We are honored to be recognized by Financial Advisor magazine as one of the top RIAs in the country. Our team of dedicated professionals is committed to providing holistic and comprehensive financial advice, delivered with care and professionalism," said Matt Adams, CEO of Mission Wealth. "With such a wonderful group of recipients on this list, we are humbled to now rank in the top 100 of RIAs nationwide. The future of our industry is bright, with enhanced services and new technologies enriching the client experience and adding to the depth of trust and client-to-advisor relationship that we so treasure."

Mission Wealth's inclusion in the industry list marks the 12th time it has achieved a ranking. In 2022, Mission Wealth attained the impressive place of #109, following #123 in 2021, and #158 in 2020. This steady upward progression underscores the firm's growth, performance, and exceptional service.

FA's RIA survey is a ranking based on assets under management of independent RIA firms that file their own ADV with the SEC at year end. There is no application fee to participate. For more information, visit the FA website at www.fa-mag.com.

Founded in 2000, Mission Wealth is a national Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) that proudly serves over 2,650 clients and families and manages over $6 billion in assets across the United States. For more information on Mission Wealth's values or services, please visit www.missionwealth.com or call (805) 882-2360

