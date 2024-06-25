Mission Wealth Named a 2024 Inc. Best Workplace

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Wealth has been named an Inc. Magazine Best Workplace and is featured in the May/June 2024 issue and prominently featured on Inc.com. The list results from a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures.

Mission Wealth has been named an Inc. Magazine Best Workplace for 2024 Post this Mission Wealth's team at their 2024 firm retreat in Denver, Colorado.

"We are thrilled and honored to receive the Inc. Best Workplaces award, a testament to our team of professionals' hard work and dedication. Our purpose has always been to provide caring advice that empowers people to realize true wealth, and our core values of caring, committed, growth-minded, and adaptable have guided us in creating a culture that is second to none," said Dannell Stuart, Mission Wealth President and Partner. "We are proud to have built a team that excels at what they do and genuinely cares for each other and our clients. This recognition reflects our commitment to creating a workplace that fosters growth, learning, and a sense of community."

Please read the full article on Mission Wealth's website and view open career opportunities here.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace. The survey included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking.

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

Mission Wealth Employee Feedback

Survey results showed that caring best describes Mission Wealth's work environment. 100% of survey participants believed that the organization's senior leaders value people as their most important resource. Team respondents also saw professional growth and career development opportunities in the organization. This year's survey results also highlighted the following:

95.34 overall score compared to the average medium-size finalist of 91.00;





97% of women and 91% of men feel that if they contribute to Mission Wealth's success, they will be recognized;





92.68% of team members were highly engaged.

Anonymous employees wrote, "The culture at our firm is extremely caring on all levels of the organization, and it is evident that the leadership team's objective is to help everyone achieve the levels of success we have set out to achieve. Our input matters, and we also have very open lines of communication- a very open-door policy. Our leadership team and everyone around the firm exemplify our core values. It's truly the best place to work for!"

"Mission Wealth is a people-over-profits organization that values its employees and treats everyone equally. The firm consistently strives to do what's best for employees, which empowers employees to strive for greatness within the firm. It feels like a unique firm, and I'm grateful to work here."

Join Mission Wealth's Award-Winning Team

Discover your path at Mission Wealth, where careers are more than a job – they are journeys toward personal and professional fulfillment. Please visit their careers page for open positions nationwide or the partnership page if interested in merging with this award-winning firm.

About Inc. Media's Best Workplaces 2024

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches over 50 million people monthly across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Best Workplaces list is an annual company roster that sets workplace culture standards. Thousands of applicants competed to make the list through a rigorous selection process to highlight the private U.S. companies with the most satisfied employees. For more information on the methodology, visit www.inc.com. Further details about Inc.'s methodology and contact information may be found here.

About Mission Wealth

Established in 2000, Mission Wealth is a nationally recognized Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) dedicated to serving over 3,190 valued clients and families, managing assets exceeding $8.4 billion across the United States. For comprehensive information about Mission Wealth's core values and services, please visit www.missionwealth.com or contact us at (805) 882-2360 for a complimentary consultation.

Mission Wealth | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube

MISSION WEALTH IS A REGISTERED INVESTMENT ADVISOR. 00605280 06/24

SOURCE Mission Wealth Management, LP