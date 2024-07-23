Mission Wealth Named to FA Magazine's 2024 RIA Ranking and FA's Top 50 Fastest Growing RIAs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Advisor Magazine (FA Magazine) has released its highly anticipated annual RIA Survey and Ranking list, and Mission Wealth is honored to announce its place among the top Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firms in America and the Top 50 Fastest Growing RIAs for 2024.

Out of the 431 firms evaluated in the Top RIA investment advisory firms survey, Mission Wealth proudly earned the position of #71, reaffirming its commitment to excellence and client-centric financial services. Mission Wealth was also ranked #29 in the Top 50 Fastest-Growing Firms. These prestigious rankings testify to Mission Wealth's unwavering dedication to providing superior wealth management solutions to their valued clients.

"We are honored to be recognized again by Financial Advisor Magazine as one of the top RIAs in the country, as well as one of the fastest growing," said Matthew Adams, CEO of Mission Wealth. "Our team of dedicated professionals is committed to providing holistic and comprehensive financial advice, delivered with care and professionalism. This dual recognition underscores our relentless focus on growth and excellence, and we are excited about the future of our industry with enhanced services and new technologies enriching the client experience."

Mission Wealth's inclusion in the Top RIA industry list marks the 13th time the firm has achieved this distinguished ranking. The firm's performance has consistently grown, ensuring it continues to thrive and provide exceptional service to its clients. In 2023, Mission Wealth attained the impressive place of #95, improving from #109 in 2022 and #123 in 2021.

Expanding Services and M&A Practice

Mission Wealth has expanded its service offerings and strengthened its M&A practice in response to its growing clientele and evolving needs. This expansion includes enhanced financial planning, advanced tax strategies, and a robust estate planning service that ensures clients' wealth is protected and optimized for future generations.

The growth in their M&A practice has allowed Mission Wealth to integrate more specialized firms, broadening their expertise and resources. This strategic expansion is designed to provide clients with a comprehensive suite of services that address all aspects of their financial lives. As they continue to grow, Mission Wealth has dedicated itself to maintaining the high level of personalized service that clients nationwide have come to expect.

About Financial Advisor Magazine – RIA Survey

FA's RIA survey is a ranking based on assets under management of independent RIA firms that file their own ADV with the SEC. FA's RIA ranking orders firms from largest to smallest, based on AUM reported by firms that voluntarily complete and submit FA's survey. To explore the complete list of top RIAs in America and learn more about the factors contributing to Mission Wealth's success, visit the Financial Advisor website.

About Mission Wealth

Established in 2000, Mission Wealth is a nationally recognized Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) dedicated to serving over 3,225 valued clients and families, managing assets exceeding $8.7 billion across the United States. For comprehensive information about Mission Wealth's core values and services, please visit www.missionwealth.com or contact us at (805) 882-2360 for a complimentary consultation.

