Mission Wealth Recognized as One of America's Top RIA Firms in 2024 by Barron's

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Wealth, a nationally accredited wealth management firm, has proudly been named one of America's Top 100 Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) Firms by Barron's for 2024. In their fourth consecutive year on the list, Mission Wealth ranked #59, showing continued improvement from a ranking of #80 in 2023 and #89 in 2022. This prestigious recognition highlights the firm's continued commitment to providing personalized, comprehensive planning and investment management to families, individuals, and institutions nationwide.

"Our ranking for the fourth consecutive year is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Mission Wealth team," said Matthew Adams, CEO of Mission Wealth. "We remain focused on innovation and unique solutions that meet the needs of each of our clients. This recognition by Barron's reinforces the value of our proactive client service approach and we are honored to be on this list and listed among the very best wealth management firms in the country."

Barron's Top 100 RIA ranking is one of the most respected benchmarks in the industry, acknowledging firms that have demonstrated exceptional service, growth, and innovation in financial advisory. In its eighth annual ranking of independent advisory companies based on assets under management, Barron's refined its methodology to prioritize organic growth over mergers and acquisitions.

The Evolution of RIAs: A Changing Industry

As noted in the Barron's release article, the financial advisory industry has evolved significantly in recent decades. Once seen as smaller alternatives to Wall Street institutions, independent RIA firms have now grown into influential and expansive organizations. According to Barron's, "many of those independent registered investment advisor firms have themselves become huge—and they aren't done growing."

With larger RIAs offering a more comprehensive range of services, Mission Wealth has stayed ahead of industry trends by continuously investing in technology, talent, and service capabilities. The firm's approach is to remain adaptable, ensuring that clients benefit from sophisticated estate planning, tax strategies, and investment opportunities.

Client-Centric Growth

Mission Wealth's inclusion in the Barron's Top 100 RIA list reflects the firm's unwavering dedication to providing high-quality financial advice that empowers clients to achieve their life goals. As part of a growing trend, RIAs are scaling up to expand their geographic reach and offer enhanced client experiences and access to investment opportunities once exclusive to larger firms.

Dannell Stuart, President and Partner at Mission Wealth, said, "Being ranked among Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms is a proud moment for us. It validates our efforts to grow organically while remaining focused on what truly matters—our clients. This recognition affirms that our commitment to offering tailored financial strategies and maintaining long-term relationships is truly valued by those we serve."

About Barron's Methodology

Barron's published its first advisor ranking in 2004 to spotlight the nation's best wealth managers and raise industry standards. This list marks the eighth annual ranking of independent advisory companies based on the firms' assets, growth, technology spending, succession planning, and other metrics. For the first time, Barron's ranks the largest registered investment advisor firms separately from its broader RIA ranking.

In each of those categories, Barron's has multiple sub-calculations. For instance, they consider not just the amount of assets an advisor manages but also the type of assets—are they private wealth assets or institutional? If they're institutional, are they for a foundation or an endowment, or are they corporate assets? They measure the growth of advisors' practices and their client retention. They also consider a wide range of qualitative factors, including the advisors' experience, their advanced degrees and industry designations, the size, shape, and diversity of their teams, their charitable and philanthropic work, and, of course, their compliance records. For a full report on their methodology, please visit barrons.com.

About Mission Wealth

Established in 2000, Mission Wealth is a nationally recognized Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) dedicated to serving over 3,300 valued clients and families, managing assets exceeding $9.2 billion across the United States. With offices nationwide and a team of specialized financial professionals, Mission Wealth continues to grow while staying grounded in its mission to make a meaningful impact on clients' lives. For comprehensive information about Mission Wealth's core values and services, please visit www.missionwealth.com or contact us at (805) 882-2360 for a complimentary consultation.

