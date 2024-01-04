Mission Wealth Welcomes Five New Partners in 2024

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National RIA firm Mission Wealth announced today five named Partners of the firm for 2024. Brandon Baiamonte, Nicole Madosik, Jessica Mora, Emil Nazaretyan, and Jessica Neves have left an indelible mark on the firm through their remarkable contributions to client and employee retention, innovative merger and investment opportunities, and driving overall firm growth.

The recent promotions in various roles represent the firm's commitment to developing future financial leaders and confidence in its career pathways as it strengthens its position in key growth markets. The newly appointed Partners bring the total number of the partnership at Mission Wealth to 36 professionals. Their collective expertise and dedication solidify the firm's position as a leader in wealth management and advisory services.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brandon, Nicole, Jessica, Emil, and Jessica to our partner group," said Dannell Stuart. "During their respective tenures at the firm, they have each demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to outstanding professionalism. Their commitment, adaptability, caring attitude, and growth-mindset have benefitted the firm in immeasurable ways. We are so thankful to have Mission Wealth be their forever home."

For a deeper insight into the pivotal roles of these newly appointed Partners, and to discover how they further enhance Mission Wealth's services and client experience, please click on their names below.

Brandon Baiamonte - Partner and Director of Tax Strategy
Nicole Madosik - Partner and Director of Mergers & Integrations
Jessica Mora - Partner and Senior Wealth Advisor
Emil Nazaretyan - Partner and Director of Investments
Jessica Neves - Partner and Director of Human Resources

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our newly appointed partners. These promotions are incredibly well deserved. Thanks to the generosity of our cofounders Seth Streeter and Brad Stark, Mission Wealth remains uniquely committed to remaining 100% employee-owned and to being a firm of permanence." Matthew Adams, CEO of Mission Wealth.

About Mission Wealth
Established in 2000, Mission Wealth is a nationally recognized Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) dedicated to serving over 2,945 valued clients and families, managing assets exceeding $7.0 billion across the United States. For comprehensive information about Mission Wealth's core values and services, please visit www.missionwealth.com or contact us at (805) 882-2360 for a complimentary consultation.

