Mission1st Selects Chronolife to Bring Next-Gen Wearable Health Support to U.S. Military and Veterans

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronolife, a MedTech company and service operator, today announced a strategic multi-year partnership with Mission1st Solutions, LLC, the leading government health IT provider that has been serving the Department of Defense (DoD) and the Defense Health Agency (DHA) on a global basis since 2016. The two companies will collaborate in developing and deploying a range of smart wearable-based health tech solutions purpose-built for the specific needs of U.S. army soldiers, military personnel, and veterans.

Chronolife has developed a CE and FCC approved monitoring device, based on a connected wearable t-shirt that is capable of continuously tracking wearers' health status for a comprehensive set of physiological parameters. Mission 1st chose to partner with Chronolife because its connected t-shirt is machine-washable and worn just like any other comfortable undergarment, allowing continuous and reliable remote monitoring of soldiers without being intrusive to their daily rigorous activities, from intense training to actual combat operations. Offered as part of an end-to-end solution offering, Chronolife is able to meet the strictest, military-grade requirements in the design and production of these smart t-shirts catered to the specific needs of different military units and departments.

Initially under this partnership, Chronolife and Mission1st will co-develop custom solutions that tackle two key challenges facing the military:

The Effects of Stress on Job Functioning of Military Men and Women

Separated from their families while working in hazardous environments with extraordinary physical demands, "enlisted military" is ranked as the world's most stressful job field . Unchecked stress can often lead to potentially major health risks that can compromise not just soldiers' health status, but also mission-critical operations. As part of a dedicated risk prevention and reduction program, Chronolife's smart wearable t-shirt will continuously monitor soldiers' stress related physiological signals, such as heart rate and respiratory rate, so that those with unusually high stress levels can be proactively flagged and removed from the combat zone.

Support Wounded Soldiers and Veterans Who Suffer from Chronic PTSD

Among veterans who served in active combat, 17% reported symptoms of PTSD . For this partnership, Chronolife and Mission1st will work closely with the DHA in the healing and treatment of wounded soldiers and veterans, as PTSD is often associated with medical conditions such as cardiovascular disease, asthma, chronic pain, and diabetes. Chronolife's smart wearable t-shirt allows military medical professionals to monitor soldiers' health status whether they're at the hospital, in the field, or at home, ensuring the continuum of care and that health deterioration events are detected early.

"Mission 1st is thrilled to have Chronolife as a partner. The future of healthcare is remote monitoring capability outside of medical facilities, wearables and early detection, which is Chronolife's expertise. The Chronolife technology will allow the defense health agency and the other government healthcare interests, to provide remote monitoring to anyone requiring it. Chronolife's cutting edge technology and nimble adaptability creates a unique opportunity to change the way a person's health is monitored and treated."

"We're excited to partner with government HIT leader Mission1st in providing the highest level of tech-enabled care for U.S. soldiers, both on and off the battlefield, both mentally and physically," said Laurent Vandebrouck, CEO of Chronolife. "It's an exciting use case of our smart textile reference design offering and reinforces our mission in developing truly personalized health monitoring solutions that blend seamlessly into users' flow of work and life."

About Chronolife

Chronolife offers connected medical devices to optimize remote patient monitoring and diagnosis. The company also designs and develops custom digital connected solutions tailored to our partner's specific needs. Chronolife directly supplies medical and ambulatory healthcare institutions, and partners with experts in the digitalization of the healthcare pathway, in France and internationally. Founded in 2015 and based in Paris (France), with a presence in San Diego (USA), Chronolife was co-founded by iBionext, a unique ecosystem and investment fund dedicated to the creation, development and financing of innovative start-ups in the field of health technologies, and majority shareholder of Chronolife since its creation. For more information: https://www.chronolife.net/

About Mission First

Mission First Solutions, LLC, a premier Value-Added Reseller based in Triangle, VA to the Department of Defense (DoD) with a focus in the Defense Health Agency (DHA) a division of the DoD. As a Small Minority Owned Business, we deliver exclusive sales opportunity guidance and government navigation with insight to the information technology and government healthcare roadmap for strategic enterprise opportunities. Mission First Solutions, LLC provides access to multiple divisions within the federal government providing our clients, both small and large, high-level opportunities. Mission First Solutions, LLC offers a broad range of customer engagement, comprehensive IT services, hardware, software, and staff augmentation. Mission First Solutions, LLC's staff has decades of experience prime contractor, conducting procurements, staff augmentation, and leading teams to not only meet but exceed our customers' expectations. Mission First Solutions, LLC is proud to have a diverse team of IT specialists that hold certifications from the industry's leading manufacturers and organizations. The technical engineers and service professionals at Mission First Solutions, LLC prides itself on having an agile and highly responsive business network to support the most demanding project requirements.

