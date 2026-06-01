MissionWired Acquires BWF to Join with Zuri Group to Expand Campaign Strategy and Systems Expertise for Nonprofits

The combined fundraising capabilities and innovative power of MissionWired, BWF, and Zuri will strengthen how nonprofits connect with donors throughout their full lifecycle.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MissionWired, a premier nonprofit fundraising firm, today announced the acquisition of BWF, the leading provider of comprehensive campaigns, donor engagement, analytics, and technology transformations for higher education, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations. Under the MissionWired umbrella, BWF will join forces with Zuri Group to form BWF Zuri, together the industry's most trusted expert in harnessing strategy, fundraising trends, and technology to power philanthropic missions.

"This combination reflects what we've always believed: that the most effective fundraising happens when strategy, data, and human discernment work together across every channel and at every stage of the donor relationship," said MissionWired CEO Kate Kline. "BWF brings world-class fundraising expertise and a remarkable team, and together we're uniquely positioned to empower our clients' transformational goals."

Zuri Group is an accredited partner across leading platforms, including Blackbaud, Salesforce, and Kindsight. Zuri has worked with some of the largest organizations, translating complex operational and technology decisions into measurable fundraising gains.

BWF's comprehensive slate of campaign and annual giving services is proven for organizations small and large, regional and global, and built for durability and scale. These capabilities will blend seamlessly with Zuri's shared expertise in operations consulting and in technical system selection, implementation, and optimization. Together, BWF Zuri will provide end-to-end strategy that helps clients identify new prospects, cultivate stronger donor relationships, and unlock the full potential of their data.

"This partnership positions us to reach new heights while advancing generosity and empowering the philanthropic sector to think more boldly about its strategies, goals, and programs," said BWF CEO Josh Birkholz. "We are excited to join the MissionWired and Zuri teams as we embark on this next chapter."

The environment facing philanthropic organizations has never been more challenging: Donor counts continue to decline, competition to capture supporter attention is intensifying, and the technology and AI landscape is changing at record speed. This is a time when all nonprofit sectors need to comprehensively strengthen their fundraising programs—from principal-giving to base-level donors, from services that support the donor experience to the technology that supports fundraising. BWF Zuri is a union built to help client partners do just that: succeed in this new era of fundraising.

SOURCE BWF