MISSISSIPPI CHILDREN'S HOME SOCIETY, CARES CENTER, INC., MISSISSIPPI CHILDREN'S HOME SERVICES, INC., D.B.A. CANOPY CHILDREN'S SOLUTIONS ("CANOPY") PROVIDES NOTICE OF DATA EVENT

News provided by

Canopy Children’s Solutions / Mullen Coughlin

02 Jun, 2023, 17:00 ET

JACKSON, Miss., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mississippi Children's Home Society, CARES Center, Inc., Mississippi Children's Home Services, Inc., d.b.a. Canopy Children's Solutions ("Canopy") is providing notice of an incident that may affect the privacy of personal information relating to certain individuals.

On April 4, 2023, Canopy discovered encrypted files on certain systems within its network. Upon learning this, Canopy immediately took steps to secure its systems and launched an investigation into the full nature and scope of the event with the assistance of third-party forensic specialists. The investigation determined that an unauthorized actor gained access to certain systems on its network and may have accessed and/or acquired certain files and folders from these systems on April 4, 2023. Canopy identified the potentially affected files and is in the process of conducting a comprehensive and thorough review to identify any personal information contained therein, and to whom that information relates.  Once the review is complete, Canopy will move as quickly as possible to mail letters to individuals whose information may be affected and provide detail about the types of information at issue for each individual.

Canopy encourages potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and to monitor their credit reports for suspicious activity. Individuals may contact the three major credit reporting agencies for advice on how to obtain free credit reports and how to place fraud alerts and security freezes on credit files.

Additional information about the event and resources can be found on Canopy's website at https://mycanopy.org.

SOURCE Canopy Children’s Solutions / Mullen Coughlin

