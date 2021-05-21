Mississippi Department of Education and the State Board of Education adopts Get Set for School Pre-K Curriculum by Learning Without Tears

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mississippi Department of Education and the State Board of Education have approved Get Set for School Complete Pre-K curriculum. With this approval, districts across Mississippi can make this breakthrough curriculum available to Pre-K students, providing a proven education program to ensure their readiness to start Kindergarten. Mississippi is the third state to recently approve Get Set for School, joining Texas and Florida, which also approved this time-tested and proven learning program to get their students ready for Kindergarten.

"We thank the Mississippi Department of Education and the State Board of Education for conducting a thorough review and recognizing the value that Get Set for School delivers to the earliest learners, and approving it for Mississippi Pre-K students," said Terry Nealon, CEO of Learning Without Tears. "Learning Without Tears has a decades-long commitment to early childhood education, something unique in today's cluttered educational landscape. Teaching those earliest learners and supporting those educators is core to our company mission."

"Developed with decades of expertise in foundational literacy, Get Set for School is a complete, developmentally appropriate, Pre-K program that is expert-backed, research-based, and has been a proven success," explained Dr. Elizabeth DeWitt, the curriculum expert at the center of Get Set for School. "Emergent reading and oral language development are the keys to foundational literacy. These are a student's first steps down a path of successful learning. With the approval of the State Board of Education, Mississippi's earliest learners can join the tens of millions of students across the globe that have benefited from Get Set for School and ensured their readiness for Kindergarten."

Get Set for School delivers a multimodal-multisensory approach to Pre-K education with hands-on learning through purposeful play offered through both print and digital formats, along with dynamic, world-class implementation and training support. Get Set for School is available in both English and Spanish, ensuring Kindergarten readiness for students in both dual-language and bilingual Pre-K classrooms. More information on Get Set for School in Mississippi can be found here: https://www.lwtears.com/learning-without-tears-correlations-state-standards#Mississippi

Learning Without Tears is an early education company offering a proven and unique approach to teaching and learning, from crucial readiness skills in Pre-K to foundational writing and typing skills, including handwriting, keyboarding, and cursive. The Pre-K to elementary school-level programs benefit all learners with multisensory, developmentally appropriate, proven practices, and are used by millions of students around the world.

