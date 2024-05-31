Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College champions statewide AI collaboration

PERKINSTON, Miss., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The following is written by Mary S. Graham, Ph.D., President, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, a member of the American Association of Community Colleges.

Mary S. Graham, Ph.D., president of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

In the realm of educational innovation, the Mississippi Artificial Intelligence Network (MAIN) emerges as a groundbreaking collaboration encompassing all 15 community colleges and numerous state universities in Mississippi. As the president of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC) and a proud participant in MAIN, I am compelled to underscore the profound significance of this statewide initiative, marking a historic milestone in the landscape of AI education and workforce development.

The involvement of all 15 community colleges in MAIN is a testament to our commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, ensuring that the advantages of AI education permeate every corner of our state. Fueled by AccelerateMS funding, this visionary collaboration empowers community colleges to assume a central role in establishing AI labs, facilitating student recruitment and training, and launching awareness campaigns. It also challenges leaders in higher education to reevaluate workforce practices and become early adopters of AI technologies.

At MGCCC, the integration of AI into instruction at every level is championed by Dr. Jonathan Woodward, vice president of Teaching & Learning/Community Campus, who has played a key role in driving this initiative at both the state and program levels. Jason Stuart, a language arts instructor, has provided invaluable training to our faculty and other educational groups across the state and region, demonstrating how AI can be seamlessly incorporated into classrooms. And finally, Dr. Kollin Napier, MAIN director, located at MGCCC, facilitates online classes in AI for not only community college employees but also K-12 teachers and university faculty interested in gaining experience in this booming field.

While the widespread embrace of AI by every faculty member and administrator may still be evolving, the statewide reach of MAIN positions Mississippi as a pioneering force in advancing AI awareness, training, and implementation. This innovative model, the first of its kind nationally, serves as a guiding light for other states seeking to replicate a collaborative approach to AI education and workforce development.

We are particularly fortunate to have two high-tech companies working with us on this initiative: Intel Corporation and Dell Technologies. Intel's participation, notably through its AI for Workforce program, aligns perfectly with MAIN's vision of creating a robust AI talent pipeline. This collaboration extends beyond individual higher education institutions, creating a network that leverages the strengths of both community colleges and state universities to prepare a diverse and skilled workforce.

Dell's commitment to providing AI-ready technology and an AI curriculum further cements MAIN's status as a comprehensive and forward-thinking initiative. The collaboration between industry leaders and educational institutions underscores the vital importance of public and private sectors uniting to bridge the gap between education and real-world applications.

As MAIN garners national attention, it stands as a testament to Mississippi's unwavering dedication to AI education and serves as a replicable model for the nation. The success of MAIN hinges on the collaborative spirit of community colleges, state universities, and industry partners, laying the foundation for a future where AI education is accessible, inclusive, and transformative on a statewide scale.

MAIN is not merely a network; it is a movement that can propel Mississippi to the forefront of AI innovation. I am excited to see what happens as we collectively navigate this new technological landscape.

Uniquely American, community colleges serve more than 10 million students annually, providing critical access to higher education in academic and workforce development. As the voice of the nation's community colleges, the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), delivers educational and economic opportunity for more than 10 million diverse students in search of the American Dream. Uniquely dedicated to access and success for all students, AACC's member colleges provide an on-ramp to degree attainment, skilled careers, and family-supporting wages. Located in Washington, D.C., AACC advocates for these not-for-profit, public-serving institutions to ensure they have the resources and support to increase economic mobility for all. https://www.aacc.nche.edu/

SOURCE American Association of Community Colleges