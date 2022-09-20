Mississippi Lime Acquires Valley Minerals, Dolomitic Quicklime Producer

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mississippi Lime Company, an HBM company headquartered in St. Louis, and a leading global supplier of high-calcium lime products, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Valley Minerals, a single-site dolomitic quicklime producer based in Bonne Terre, Missouri. The acquisition will enable Mississippi Lime to expand on its commitment to better serve the growing next-generation steel production base market in the Central U.S.

"We have been working on plans for a modern dolomitic production facility to support our steel market business for several years. Valley Minerals has products, production processes and applications we're familiar with, which should make its transition to Mississippi Lime smooth and seamless," Paul Hogan, President and CEO of Mississippi Lime, said.

Mississippi Lime also announced it plans to significantly invest in the new facility and replace the plant's existing rotary kiln with a new, energy efficient and sustainable vertical kiln.

With the announcement, Mississippi Lime has reinforced its mission to provide world-class lime products and solutions and its long-term strategy of growth, innovation, and sustainability. For more than 115 years, the company has focused on proactively addressing the evolving needs and priorities of the markets and customers it serves.

About Mississippi Lime Company

Mississippi Lime Company ("MLC"), headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a leading global supplier of high-calcium lime products and technical solutions. With over a century in business, the company has built a reputation on the purity of its products, commitment to research and development, and tradition of customer satisfaction. Mississippi Lime operates the largest lime facility in the Americas and mines some of the purest limestone reserves in the world. The company supplies high-calcium quicklime, hydrated lime, calcium carbonate products, trucking services, and technical solutions from a diversified, reliable network of facilities in North Lincolnshire, United Kingdom; Ste. Genevieve, MO; Bonne Terre, MO; Calera, AL; Verona, KY; Vicksburg, MS; Weirton, WV; Chester, SC; Mobile, AL; Prairie du Rocher, IL; Kansas City, KS, as well as several distribution sites throughout the country. For more information, visit MLC.com.

About HBM Holdings

HBM Holdings is an investment and management company comprised of a diversified portfolio of middle-market businesses. HBM invests in and builds high-performing companies in minerals, specialty chemicals, flow control devices, and precision machined components. The firm's portfolio of companies includes Mississippi Lime Company, HarperLove, Control Devices, and Schafer Industries. For more information, visit https://hbmholdings.com.

