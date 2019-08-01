Mississippi Lime Completes Acquisition of Southern Lime, Begins Integration of the Calera, Alabama based Business

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mississippi Lime Company ("Mississippi Lime"), a leading global supplier of high-calcium lime products and a portfolio company of HBM Holdings, today announced it has completed its acquisition of the Calera, Alabama lime business of Covia (NYSE: CVIA), operating historically as Southern Lime. In operation for over 60 years the business supplies high-calcium quicklime and hydrated lime products to customers in the Southeastern U.S., and across a range of end uses and applications. The acquisition increases Mississippi Lime's production facilities to nine locations, supported by a network of distribution sites throughout the country. The Southern Lime business and its Calera, AL facility will be fully integrated into Mississippi Lime.

About Mississippi Lime Company

Mississippi Lime Company ("Mississippi Lime") headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a leading global supplier of high-calcium lime products and technical solutions. With over a century in business, the company has built a reputation on the purity of its products, commitment to research and development, and tradition of customer satisfaction. Mississippi Lime operates the largest lime facility in the Americas and mines some of the purest limestone reserves in the world. The company supplies high-calcium quicklime, hydrated lime, calcium carbonate products, trucking services, and technical solutions from a diversified, reliable network of facilities in Ste. Genevieve, MO; Verona, KY; Calera, AL; Vicksburg, MS; Weirton, WV; Chester, SC; Mobile, AL; Prairie du Rocher, IL; Bridgeville, PA; as well as several distribution sites throughout the country.

For more information, please visit https://mlc.com

About HBM Holdings

HBM Holdings is an investment and management company that acquires, supports, and operates middle-market businesses in industrial products and services. With a strategy focused on growing a diversified portfolio using a long-term buy and build approach, HBM provides its businesses with professional management expertise, financial resources, and high potential human capital to accelerate their growth. HBM invests in high-performing companies in the precision machined components, packing, chemicals and minerals, and environmental services sectors. The firm's portfolio of companies includes Mississippi Lime Company, Tru-Flex, Schafer Industries, and Aerofil Technology.

For more information, visit https://hbmholdings.com.

For Further Information:

Mississippi Lime Company

Andy Likes

alikes@vandivergroup.com

+1 314-606-1878

SOURCE Mississippi Lime Company

Related Links

https://mississippilime.com/

