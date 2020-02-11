SEATTLE, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard® , a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, today released a report States with the highest marriage and lowest divorce rates.

Around the country, marriage is on the decline. Marriage rates are also outpaced by the divorce rate. Fewer people are getting married over the last 10 years and therefore fewer people are getting divorced.

Key findings:

Marriage rates have decreased by 7.74% over the last 10 years.

Divorce rates are on the decline by 19.55% over the last 10 years.

Mississippi , New Mexico and Massachusetts saw the largest increase in marriage rates.

, and saw the largest increase in marriage rates. Illinois , Kansas and West Virginia saw the largest decrease in divorce rates.

Methodology

QuoteWizard analyzed National Centers for Health Statistics data on marriage and divorce rates in the United States. We compared marriage and divorce rates over a 10-year period from 2009 to 2018 to find the rate of increase or decrease in marriage and divorce rates in each state. We then ranked each state 1 to 50, with 1st having the largest increase in marriage rates and 50th having the lowest. We then paired divorce rates to show which states are experiencing marriage trends compared to a divorce rate. Marriage and divorce rates in each state are based on a provisional count of marriages per 1,000 people.

Rank State Marriage Rate Divorce Rate 1 Mississippi 31.25% -34.15% 2 New Mexico 28.00% -15.38% 3 Massachusetts 12.50% -4.55% 4 Colorado 10.14% -23.26% 5 New York 9.23% 7.69% 6 New Jersey 8.00% 0.00% 7 Rhode Island 6.78% -3.33% 8 New Hampshire 6.15% -16.22% 9 Michigan 5.56% -15.15% 10 Montana 5.48% -25.00% 11 Maine 4.23% -21.95% 12 Pennsylvania 3.77% -3.70% 13 California* 3.45% N/A 14 Wisconsin 1.89% -13.79% 15 Maryland 1.72% -14.29% 17 Missouri 0.00% -21.05% 18 Washington 0.00% -15.38% 19 Utah 0.00% 2.70% 16 Minnesota* 0.00% N/A 20 Arizona -1.79% -16.67% 21 Florida -2.67% -14.29% 23 North Carolina -3.03% -18.42% 22 Georgia* -3.03% N/A 24 Ohio -3.45% -12.12% 25 Illinois -3.51% -40.00% 26 Delaware -3.70% -22.22% 27 Oregon -4.55% -12.82% 28 Tennessee -4.76% -10.26% 29 Oklahoma -7.25% -20.83% 30 Virginia -7.25% -16.22% 31 West Virginia -8.96% -35.29% 32 Nebraska -9.09% -14.71% 33 Vermont -9.20% -11.43% 34 South Carolina -9.59% -16.67% 35 Connecticut -10.17% -3.33% 36 Kentucky -10.53% -23.91% 37 North Dakota -10.94% -7.14% 38 South Dakota -10.96% -21.21% 39 Hawaii* -11.05% N/A 40 Wyoming -11.25% -25.49% 41 Idaho -12.36% -24.00% 42 Texas -14.08% -21.21% 43 Alaska -14.10% -15.91% 44 Kansas -15.63% -36.11% 45 Indiana* -16.46% N/A 46 Arkansas -16.82% -28.07% 47 Alabama -18.07% -15.91% 48 Iowa -18.57% -8.33% 49 Louisiana -28.17% -22.73% 50 Nevada -33.75% -33.33% * Incomplete divorce data







