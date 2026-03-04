Mississippi Power names Meridian native Fredie Carmichael vice president of Customer Solutions and Corporate Communications

GULFPORT, Miss., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mississippi Power today announced its board of directors has elected Fredie Carmichael as vice president of Customer Solutions and Corporate Communications, effective March 16. Carmichael will also serve as a member of the company's management council.

Carmichael will oversee Customer Solutions and Corporate Communications, including marketing, energy efficiency, lighting, the company's customer service teams and communications.

Fredie Carmichael

"Fredie brings a deep understanding of our customers, our business and the communities we proudly serve," said Pedro Cherry, chairman, president and CEO of Mississippi Power. "His proven leadership, strategic mindset and passion for Mississippi are vital as we continue to enhance the customer experience, support growth across our service territory and maximize the value we bring our customers every day."

Carmichael brings more than 26 years of experience in communications, customer strategy and leadership. Most recently, he served as vice president of Corporate Affairs at Georgia Power, leading strategic branding, advertising, marketing, digital and social media, employee and executive communications, and media relations for approximately 8,000 employees and 2.8 million customers. Prior to that, he was vice president of Corporate Communication at Southern Company Gas. Carmichael joined Southern Company in 2013 in Marketing at Mississippi Power and has held leadership roles across the Southern Company system.

A native of Lauderdale County, Carmichael began his career in journalism, working as a reporter in Mississippi and Florida before serving as executive editor of The Meridian Star. He later worked as a regional economic development manager at the Mississippi Development Authority.

Carmichael holds a communications degree from Mississippi State University, completed the True South Economic Development Program at The University of Southern Mississippi and is a graduate of the Executive Leadership Program at Cornell University.

He has a strong history of community involvement across Mississippi, including serving as founding chairman of Young Professionals of Meridian and Mississippi Young Professionals, being elected to serve on the Lauderdale County Board of Education and participating on the inaugural transition team for Meridian Mayor Percy Bland.

Carmichael and his wife, Dr. Susan Carmichael, a Meridian native, have three children.

