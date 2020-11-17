Mississippi Power, Southern Company announce smart neighborhood collaboration in Lauderdale County

"Mississippi Power uses the most advanced technologies to offer creative energy solutions that make our customers' lives easier every day," Mississippi Power President and CEO Anthony Wilson said. "This smart neighborhood is designed to simplify homeowners' lives and give them more control over their home and energy use."

Earlier this summer, Mississippi Power and Tesla installed the first Solar Roof in the state on a Habitat for Humanity home in Hattiesburg. The roof was installed by Cross Roofing, a Certified Tesla Installer, in less than three days. Mississippi Power is using the data collected at this residence to research how the Tesla Solar Roof performs in southeast Mississippi.

"Mississippi Power employees have volunteered on numerous Habitat for Humanity home builds across our service territory over the years," Mississippi Power Vice President of Customer Service and Operations Fran Forehand said. "This was a natural partnership with Habitat that provides the added benefit of studying how an innovative technology can best serve our customers."

Enzor Place will have approximately 45 homes in Phase I, with 100-150 planned for the full development. Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2021.

