Mississippi Rural Health Association (MRHA) Endorses MEDHOST EHR for Its Members

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MEDHOST, Inc., a provider of market-leading healthcare enterprise, departmental, and healthcare engagement solutions, has been endorsed for its Electronic Health Record solution (EHR) by the Mississippi Rural Health Association (MRHA). MEDHOST EHR solutions offer Mississippi rural health facilities an affordable solution that comes paired with clinical excellence and exceptional customer support services.

MRHA strives to provide leadership for improvement in the health status of rural Mississippians through education, communication and collaboration. MRHA recognizes that many member hospitals lack individual resources to evaluate multiple different EHR vendors. In response to this, MRHA initiated a dedicated EMR Task Force to research and endorse vendors that provide the best solutions based on their member hospitals' needs. MRHA members spent almost one year evaluating EMR partners through their EMR Task Force. MEDHOST EHR solutions went through this very stringent vetting process with MRHA and the results revealed that MEDHOST was among the best at providing the tools and capability needed specifically for Mississippi rural entities.

"Rural healthcare has unique challenges and therefore warrants unique solutions. It is a great benefit for MRHA's members to have access to recommended and preferred partners that have been vetted by MRHA, as we recognize the pain points and needs of our members, " said Ryan Kelly, Executive Director at MRHA. "MEDHOST truly understands the rural healthcare landscape, and offers a solution that meets our member hospitals' needs, so we are thrilled to endorse the MEDHOST EHR solution."

"We are excited about getting endorsed by MRHA as an EHR vendor of choice," said Bill Anderson, CEO and Chairman at MEDHOST. "MEDHOST has over 30 years of experience working with rural health hospitals, and is very committed to offer solutions and services that solve for the specific challenges that rural healthcare faces today and in future."

About Mississippi Rural Health Association (MRHA)

The Mississippi Rural Health Association is the primary resource for professionals and advocates for rural health in the state. This nonprofit association MRHA has 1,500 members statewide and is one of the largest rural health associations statewide and nationwide. MRHA aims to provide resources, education and advocacy in support of rural health-related matters and seeks to continue to increase its influence in the state over the coming years by further increasing benefits to members and outreach to the state and local communities.

About MEDHOST

MEDHOST has been providing products and services to healthcare facilities of all types and sizes for over 30 years. Today, more than 1,000 healthcare facilities are partnering with MEDHOST, and are enhancing their patient care and operational excellence with its clinical and financial solutions including a fully-integrated EHR solution. MEDHOST also offers a comprehensive emergency department information system with business and reporting tools. Additionally, its unparalleled support and hosting solutions make it easy to focus on what's important for healthcare facilities: their patients and business.

