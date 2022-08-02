Mississippi Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center Announces 2022 Fellowship Graduates and Names Incoming Class of Fellows

As A U.S. Orthopaedic Partners Affiliate, The Pattern of Excellence Continues for Sports Medicine & Arthroscopy and Adult Reconstruction & Arthroplasty Fellowship Programs

JACKSON, Miss., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing mission to create a strong network of the top private orthopaedic practices in the industry, U.S. Orthopaedic Partners ("USOP"), is pleased to announce the accomplishments of one of its regional affiliates – Mississippi Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center. The Center recently graduated its 2022 Fellowship class from its two distinct fellowship programs, both widely recognized as premier surgical fellowships for future orthopaedic surgeons. Both programs also named their incoming class of fellows for the upcoming year.

The Sports Medicine & Arthroscopy Program

The Sports Medicine Fellowship at Mississippi Sports Medicine is one of the top five programs in the United States. The faculty includes top orthopaedic surgical specialists that are in-house, as well as a number of surgical specialists from Tulane University. Over the course of the fellowship, surgeons are not only given the chance to perfect their surgical skills, but also to gain experience in managing multiple cases with confidence and precision. This year's graduates include:

Sean M. Davis , MD

, MD Matthew G. Fanelli , MD

, MD S. Gray McClatchy , MD

, MD J Thompson McMurtrie, MD

Shin Xu , MD

All Fellows are going on to join prestigious orthopaedic practices around the country, as have the 124 fellows who have graduated the program in its 28-year history. The incoming fellowship class includes:

J. Parker Chapman , MD from the University of Florida

, MD from the Reaves M. Crabtree, Jr. , MD from the University of Mississippi Medical Center

, MD from the Aaron M. Mullane , MD from the University of Texas Health Science Center

, MD from the Health Science Center Ryan C. Roubion , MD from Louisiana State University , New Orleans

, MD from , Zachary T. Skipper , MD from the University of Kentucky

"Our surgical cases represent a very broad spectrum of advanced arthroscopic and open procedures," said Larry Field, MD, Director of the program and an attending faculty surgeon specializing in shoulders and elbows. "In addition to the surgical experience the fellows enjoy, an active clinical research program coupled with state-of-the-art laboratory training, and athletic coverage opportunities provide a very broad exposure for fellows to all aspects of sports medicine."

The Adult Reconstruction & Arthroplasty Program

Founded in 2014, this hands-on fellowship gives future orthopaedic surgeons extensive exposure to cases. Fellows learn the nuances of end-to-end case management and other techniques for ensuring successful patient outcomes. The state-of-the-art 25,000 sq ft ambulatory surgery center in Flowood, MS is the premier outpatient surgery center in the southeast United States, and provides Fellows with a large portion of hands-on experience throughout the Eight Advanced Operating Rooms, Three Procedure Rooms, Four Extended-stay 23-hour Recovery Rooms, Urgent Ortho Care and the full-service clinic. This year, fellow Dr. Creed Paris along with Dr. Trevor Pickering, performed the second smart total knee replacement in the southeast region using the Zimmer Biomet Persona IQ knee implant.

This year's graduates are:

Creed L. Paris , MD

, MD Matthew P. Romer , MD

, MD Mitchell R. Wattles , MD

This year's incoming fellows are:

R. Tyler Ellis , MD from the University of Missouri

, MD from the Zachary M. Elstad , MD from University of Florida Health, Jacksonville

, MD from Health, David-Alan C. Rubin , MD from University of Texas at Houston

"We truly have one of the best fellowship programs in the country," said Kerk Mehrle, Jr., MD, Acting Fellowship Director and an attending faculty surgeon with a specialty in hip and knee replacements. "This program is unique in the volume and diversity of cases our fellows see, including full and partial replacements, complex revisions, a variety of surgical approaches, technology, robotics, and all other skills needed to become a high-volume, total-joint surgeon."

About USOP

USOP is a full-service, integrated orthopedic care platform that provides the full continuum of musculoskeletal treatment to patients in the Southeastern U.S. Supported by the groups diversified orthopedic sub-specialties, ultramodern ambulatory surgery center(s), fellowship training programs and comprehensive suite of ancillary services – advanced imaging, rehabilitation, pain management, urgent care, pharmacy and sports medicine – USOP is a comprehensive provider for patients seeking high quality, value-based care. For more information, please visit: https://us-orthopartners.com/

About Mississippi Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center

Founded in 1984, Mississippi Sports Medicine is driven by the desire to alleviate pain and suffering for patients afflicted with arthritis, injury, and similar joint diseases and ailments by providing the highest service quality in accordance with the highest medical and ethical standards. Mississippi Sports Medicine physicians are world experts in their sub-specialty fields and have developed refined areas of expertise to facilitate better patient care and state-of-the-art orthopaedics.

