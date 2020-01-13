Mississippi Teachers Chosen for Curriculum Associates' Inaugural Class of Extraordinary Educators

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has selected three Mississippi teachers for the inaugural class of its Extraordinary Educators program, which establishes a tradition of celebrating and connecting exemplar teachers from schools nationwide. Cathy Anderson of Thames Elementary School and Larry Duncan of Hawkins Elementary, both in Hattiesburg Public School District in Hattiesburg, MS, and Blakely Fore of Popp's Ferry Elementary in Biloxi Public Schools in Biloxi, MS are among the 31 selected teachers who exhibit best-in-class use of i-Ready and/or Ready in their classroom, illustrate growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrate classroom innovation and engagement practices for students, are evangelists for high standards and student achievement, and have been teaching for at least two years. Today, Curriculum Associates' programs are used by teachers in nearly 90 percent of Mississippi districts.

"As a company founded by passionate educators, we have deep respect for the powerful ways in which talented teachers impact the lives of their students," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "We are proud to recognize Cathy, Larry, and Blakely as Extraordinary Educators. We look forward to sharing their innovative practices that drive student achievement and continuing our rich history of serving Mississippi schools."

All Extraordinary Educators will have access to a network of peers from around the country to collaborate, connect, and learn from throughout the year, as well as receive unique professional development opportunities from Curriculum Associates. They will also be invited to attend and present at the two-day Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit in July 2020, as well as other professional learning events throughout the year.

"It is an educator's dream to be chosen as one of the 2020 Extraordinary Educators, and I am humbled by this experience," said Anderson. "Curriculum Associates is a very prestigious company whose reputation exceeds based upon the growth and success of Diagnostic data, Standards Mastery data, Online Instruction, and classrooms', schools', and districts' success across America. To be recognized by Curriculum Associates for one's success with students' growth is extraordinary. I am excited about the opportunity to attend professional development that will allow me to continue to 'sharpen my saw.'"

"Being named an Extraordinary Educator is an amazing opportunity," said Duncan. "I'm excited to be in the company of dynamic educators who are passionate and committed to serving children and their families. I am most looking forward to learning new ways to improve my skill sets and collaborating with other educators."

"I am excited and honored to be named as an Extraordinary Educator for Curriculum Associates," said Fore. "I am looking forward to collaborating with educators across the country to gain insight on their implementation of the Ready® curriculum."

To learn more about the 2020 Extraordinary Educators, please visit CurriculumAssociates.com/ExtraordinaryEducators.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

