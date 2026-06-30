Mississippi Work and Save Program Takes Effect

AARP Mississippi celebrates landmark law expanding retirement savings access statewide

JACKSON, Miss., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A major step forward in strengthening financial security for Mississippi workers will take effect July 1, as the Mississippi Work and Save Program officially launches statewide. Established through House Bill 4073 during the 2026 Regular Session, the program creates a state-facilitated retirement savings option for private-sector employees whose employers do not offer a retirement plan.

"The launch of the Mississippi Work and Save Program marks a turning point in expanding access to retirement savings for workers across our state," said AARP Mississippi State Director Kimberly L. Campbell, Esq. "Thanks to strong legislative leadership and sustained advocacy, more Mississippians will now have a simple, convenient way to save for their future."

Signed into law by Governor Tate Reeves, HB 4073 establishes a permanent, statewide program designed to close the retirement savings gap. The program will enable workers—particularly those employed by small businesses, working part-time, or in second-career roles—to save for retirement through payroll deduction Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), even if their employer does not sponsor a plan.

"AARP Mississippi worked diligently at every stage of the process to ensure this legislation crossed the finish line," Campbell said. "This program is proof that when we combine sound policy, strong partnerships, and the voices of our members, real change is possible."

The goal of the Mississippi Work and Save Program is to expand access to retirement savings opportunities, particularly for moderate- and lower-income workers who are less likely to have employer-sponsored retirement plans. By making saving automatic and portable, the program empowers workers to build long-term financial security.

AARP Mississippi, which made passage of Work and Save a top legislative priority, hailed the program as a meaningful and lasting win for workers—especially those age 50 and older.

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the 125 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health and financial security, and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the nation's largest-circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and the AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit aarp.org, aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPLatino and @AARPadvocates on social media.

CONTACT: Ronda Gooden 601-898-5417; [email protected]

SOURCE AARP Mississippi