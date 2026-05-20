AARP Mississippi Applauds Passage and Signing of law to Protect Consumers from Cryptocurrency Kiosk Fraud

JACKSON, Miss., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Mississippi applauds passage and signing of House Bill 1625, landmark legislation that establishes statewide oversight and consumer safeguards for cryptocurrency kiosks (commonly known as crypto ATMs). The bill, passed during the 2026 legislative session and signed into law by Governor Tate Reeves, delivers meaningful protections against fraud and financial exploitation—particularly for older Mississippians. The law takes effect on July 1, 2026.

The measure enacts new statutory consumer protection regulations for virtual currency kiosks, addressing a growing avenue for scams that disproportionately impact adults age 50 and older. The law establishes comprehensive guardrails, including licensing and oversight requirements, mandatory consumer disclosures and fraud warnings, transaction receipts and improved traceability, and daily transaction limits.

"AARP Mississippi is proud to have helped advance this critical consumer protection," said AARP Mississippi State Director Kimberly L. Campbell, Esq. "Crypto kiosk–related scams have caused devastating losses, especially for older adults. This law brings common-sense safeguards that reduce risk, improve transparency, and strengthen accountability."

The law's protections are designed to curb financial exploitation while empowering consumers to make informed decisions. By improving disclosures, setting transaction limits, and enhancing traceability, the law strengthens enforcement and helps prevent irreversible losses associated with crypto kiosk fraud.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the 125 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health and financial security, and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the nation's largest-circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and the AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit aarp.org, aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPLatino and @AARPadvocates on social media.

Contact: Ronda Gooden

601-898-5417, 601-209-1812

SOURCE AARP Mississippi