AARP Commits $113,200 to Strengthen Nearly 10 Communities Across Mississippi

Grants aim to help residents of all ages, especially older adults, improve how they live, move, and stay connected in their neighborhoods through innovative local projects

JACKSON, Miss., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP announced 10 organizations throughout Mississippi will receive 2026 Community Challenge grants. Marking the program's 10th anniversary, the grants are part of an $8.3 million commitment by AARP, doubling last year's total, to fund 750 quick-action projects nationwide aimed at making communities more livable for people of all ages, especially older adults. The funds will support improvements to public spaces, transportation, housing, digital connectivity, disaster preparedness, and other local priorities that help improve social connections and strengthen neighborhoods and towns of all sizes.

"Communities across Mississippi are eager for solutions that boost mobility, connection, and quality of life," said AARP Mississippi State Director Kimberly L. Campbell, Esq. "Thanks to Community Challenge grants, we're empowering residents to implement impactful improvements that make a sizeable difference."

Since 2017, the AARP Community Challenge has awarded $500,528 through 38 grants in Mississippi to nonprofit organizations and local government entities across the state. Grant projects will be funded in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Projects across Mississippi reflect growing demand for practical, local solutions that help residents stay connected, safe and independent, including:

Bolivar County Long-term Disaster – Emergency radios, preparedness kits and training workshops will be distributed to residents in Mound Bayou age 50-plus in flood- and storm-prone areas of the Mississippi Delta. These will help people receive timely alerts and plan safer responses during severe weather.

Center for Entrepreneurship – Blighted lots in Jackson will be converted into accessible gardens and a small market area with raised beds, walking paths and vendor space. These upgrades will help residents grow food, walk safely and take part in small-scale entrepreneurship close to home.

Central Mississippi, Inc. – On-demand rides in Winona will be provided across multiple rural counties to help adults over 50 reach medical care, groceries and services. Expanded transit access will reduce long travel gaps for people who live far from stores and clinics.

City of Pontotoc – Bike safety markings and signs will be added along a busy street leading to the Tanglefoot Trail. These changes will help cyclists and drivers share the road more safely and improve access between the trail and downtown.

Downtown Hattiesburg Farmers Market – The local farmers market will add accessible parking, smoother paths, a bridge to nearby restrooms and a shaded cooling area at its new location. These changes will make it safer for older adults to shop for local food and stay comfortable.

Greater Greenville Housing and Revitalization Association, Inc. – Concrete planter boxes will be added along a downtown sidewalk to create a buffer between pedestrians and traffic. The planters will improve walkability and help people of all ages move more safely.

The Joyspreaders Inc. – Age-friendly fitness features, clear signage and guided wellness activities will be added to High Street Park in Jackson. The project will help adults 50-plus feel confident using the space for regular movement and social connection close to home.

Town of Crenshaw – The town will create a new park and install welcome signs at key entrances. Residents age 50-plus will help plant flowers, creating a more welcoming community space for residents to gather and enjoy outdoor activity.

Town of Lena – Damaged sections of a popular walking track will be repaired and a covered pavilion with seating will be added. These improvements will create safer walking conditions and offer a shaded place for rest and informal gatherings.

Saltillo Main Street – The city will extend sidewalks from a recent downtown rebuild into nearby blocks. Continuous walkways will improve safety and strengthen access to local businesses while continuing current projects that are underway.

"America is aging, and most older adults want to stay in the communities they know and love. There are a lot of things that localities can do to support residents of all ages," said Nancy LeaMond, AARP, Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer. "AARP Community Challenge grants help transform local ideas into real improvements— from safer sidewalks and improved transportation options to public spaces that bring neighbors together and enhance community connections. As we celebrate the program's 10th year, we're proud to double our investment so even more communities can become great places to live for people at all stages of life."

View the full list of grantees and their projects at aarp.org/communitychallenge. Learn more about AARP's work to support livable communities at aarp.org/livable.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the nation's largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/about-aarp/, www.aarp.org/español or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspañol and @AARPadvocates on social media.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ronda M. Gooden

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SOURCE AARP Mississippi