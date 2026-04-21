Missouri American Water Highlights Work Zone Awareness Week

Stay alert while crew members are at work

ST. LOUIS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Missouri American Water is highlighting National Work Zone Awareness Week, an annual campaign that promotes safe driving in highway work zones from April 20-24, 2026.

"At Missouri American Water, our employees and contractors work daily in and around roadways to help ensure reliable service for our customers," said Jody Carlson, Vice President of Operations, Missouri American Water. "While safety remains a priority, work zones can pose serious risks. National Work Zone Awareness Week emphasizes our shared responsibility to keep roads and workers safe. When you slow down and stay alert in work zones, you're helping protect lives, including your own."

Missouri American Water invests millions of dollars into its infrastructure annually and has crews working around the state on any given day. Whether its water and wastewater infrastructure upgrades or routine maintenance and cleaning, Missouri American Water's top priority is keeping crews and motorists safe.

Missouri American Water provides these simple rules when driving through work zones:

Stay alert: Pay attention to flaggers, workers, and equipment, and be prepared for sudden stops.

Pay attention to flaggers, workers, and equipment, and be prepared for sudden stops. Slow down: Follow all posted speed limits and adjust for traffic flows and weather conditions.

Follow all posted speed limits and adjust for traffic flows and weather conditions. Give yourself some space: Leave at least two seconds of braking room between other vehicles.

To learn more about Missouri American Water's commitment to safety, click here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 700 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.7 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE American Water