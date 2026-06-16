Missouri American Water Proudly Recognizes American Water Charitable Foundation State Strategic Impact Grantees

Nearly $13,000 will go toward funding hydration stations as part of the Hydration Station Grant Program. The program is designed to make safe and healthy hydration more accessible in public spaces while also promoting environmental stewardship, as it helps reduce the number of plastic bottles that end up in landfills and bodies of water.

Funding for the hydration station grants will be provided by the American Water Charitable Foundation, as part of its State Strategic Impact Grant Program, focused on high-impact projects and initiatives throughout American Water's national footprint.

The following organizations will receive a hydration station grant to help purchase their desired unit:

Lydia's House

Lawson Community Foundation

Mexico Area Family YMCA

Circle of Concern Food Pantry

JADASA

Additionally, seven organizations will receive a total of $27,000 in grant funding, supporting a range of missions—from assisting our Veterans to expanding access to affordable health care and home ownership. The following organizations have been selected to help advance their important work:

Police Foundation of Hallsville

Duane H. Tolen Sr. Foundation

Habitat for Humanity of St. Charles County

Family Care Health Centers

Truman Medical Center Charitable Foundation

H.E.R.O.E.S Care

LevelUp Kids

"Supporting strong, healthy communities is central to our mission," said Rich Svindland, President of Missouri American Water. "With the support of the American Water Charitable Foundation, we are proud to invest in organizations that advance meaningful solutions and help keep our communities flowing."

The State Strategic Impact grant is part of the 2026 Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. State Strategic Impact grants support high-impact projects and initiatives throughout American Water's national footprint.

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is pleased to partner with organizations that align with Missouri American Water and share a commitment to enhancing the quality of life in the communities it serves," said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation.

Learn more about the American Water Charitable Foundation here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water, focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

About Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 700 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.7 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE American Water