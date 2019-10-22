Missouri Care Signs Agreement with Capital Region Medical Center to Serve Central Missouri's Medicaid Population

"Our agreement with Capital Region Medical Center supports Missouri Care's commitment to partner with strong provider networks to help provide the best care for our members," said Lou Gianquinto, president of Missouri Care. "Our members' health is our first priority, and our focus is ensuring they receive the right care, at the right time, in the most appropriate setting. This partnership will help deliver cost-effective healthcare solutions for our members in central Missouri."

"We are excited for Missouri Care's MO HealthNet Managed Care members to have access to Capital Region Medical Center's services and its outstanding network of providers," said Gaspare Calvaruso, president of Capital Region Medical Center. "As a community hospital, it is our mission to improve the health and wellness of the communities we serve. Expanding access to Missouri Care members allows CRMC to expand our mission to help impact more lives, right here in the community."

Acute care services include, but are not limited to, maternity care, pediatric care, emergency care, heart and stroke services, cancer care, behavioral medicine, neurology, orthopedic and rehabilitation services in Missouri communities and regions served by CRMC – an affiliate of University of Missouri Health Care and a Missouri Care provider. Through this integrated care delivery system, Missouri Care members will experience more seamless care coordination between both health systems. As of Oct. 1, through CRMC, members have access to more than 30 health locations and over 140 providers, covering a wide range of medical specialties in its eight-county service area of Central Missouri.

Missouri Care and WellCare serve MO HealthNet Managed Care (Medicaid) members and Medicare Prescription Drug members throughout Missouri.

About WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) focuses primarily on providing government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, as well as individuals in the Health Insurance Marketplace. WellCare serves approximately 6.3 million members nationwide as of June 30, 2019. For more information about WellCare, please visit the company's website at www.wellcare.com.

About Capital Region Medical Center

Capital Region Medical Center, located in Jefferson City, Mo. is an affiliate hospital of University of Missouri Health Care, and encompasses a full service hospital, a comprehensive cancer program at Goldschmidt Cancer Center and an expansive clinic system covering eight counties. Within the hospital, the Inpatient Rehabilitation Center is one of the few accredited hospital-based rehabilitation centers in the state. From prenatal and obstetric care to orthopaedic and cardiovascular services, Capital Region provides innovative health care, advancing its mission to improve the health and wellness of the people and communities it serves. For more information, visit www.crmc.org.

