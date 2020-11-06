Missouri Chamber and Sen. Roy Blunt to Highlight Why Missouri is Leading the Apprenticeship Revolution

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Workforce remains a vital concern for employers across Missouri. As the state seeks to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, it's clear that more must be done to help workers upgrade their skills so they can become qualified for available jobs. A renewed focus on apprenticeship in Missouri is helping show how this traditional workforce training method is helping spur a new revolution in workforce development.

Reporters are invited to learn more during a virtual media event at 2 p.m. on Nov. 9 to kick off National Apprenticeship Week in Missouri. The virtual event, hosted by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will include remarks by U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt as well as leaders from the Missouri Division of Workforce Development, Cerner and CyberUp.

Contact Karen Buschmann to register and receive press log-in credentials: [email protected] or by phone at 573-634-3511.

The press event will highlight how 94% of apprentices are retained by their employers after the completion of their apprenticeships with a salary averaging $70,000. This leads to a $300,000 lifetime earning advantage over non-apprentices

Missouri is considered a leading state in the advancement of today's modern apprenticeship models. Several important developments this year are helping Missouri continue to set the pace for the country:

The Missouri Chamber Foundation is currently deploying $6 million in federal funding to create 5,300 new tech industry apprenticeships.

A first-in-the-nation apprenticeship matching service was launched in 2020: Missouri Apprentice Connect.

The Missouri legislature passed House Bill 2046, allowing apprentices to gain industry credentials during their apprenticeships.

Meanwhile, employers across Missouri are utilizing apprenticeships to help build the talented workforce they need to grow and compete. Please join the Missouri Chamber on Nov. 9 to learn more.

