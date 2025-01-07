Missouri Court of Appeals Upholds $177 Million Jury Award in Landmark Case Against Hyatt Corporation

The case was tried by the Kansas City-based law firm Davis, Bethune & Jones, LLC.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Missouri Court of Appeals in St. Louis has affirmed a jury's verdict of $177 million in favor of Shannon Dugan, a New Jersey sheriff's deputy who was sexually assaulted by a Hyatt security guard while staying at the Hyatt Regency in St. Louis. The award includes $28 million in compensatory damages and $149 million in punitive damages, underscoring the severity of the case and the hotel's failure to uphold its duty of care to its guests.

Hyatt is seeking additional appeal; however, the Court of Appeals' decision reinforces the jury's original findings that Hyatt was negligent in hiring, training and supervising the security guard responsible for the assault. The Court of Appeals also cited Hyatt's post-assault obstruction of the investigation, including its refusal to cooperate with law enforcement and failure to provide crucial evidence, as factors justifying the punitive damages.

The case was tried by the Kansas City-based law firm Davis, Bethune & Jones, LLC with Scott S. Bethune serving as lead counsel for Ms. Dugan. In a statement, Mr. Bethune expressed his gratitude for the appellate court's decision and its message of accountability for corporations entrusted with public safety.

"This decision by the Missouri Court of Appeals reaffirms the jury's determination that Hyatt's conduct was not only negligent but reprehensible," said Scott S. Bethune, lead counsel for Shannon Dugan. "This ruling sends a powerful message that corporations must prioritize guest safety over profit and ensure their policies are rigorously enforced. We are grateful that the court has upheld justice for Ms. Dugan and validated the significance of this case."

The appellate court emphasized Hyatt's failure to follow its own policies requiring thorough background checks, proper supervision of employees, and cooperation with law enforcement investigations. As an innkeeper, the court noted, Hyatt owed its guests a heightened duty of care, which it failed to fulfill.

Ms. Dugan expressed her appreciation for the outcome, noting that the court's decision is a step toward ensuring no one else endures similar harm while a resident guest of a hotel.

The firm Davis, Bethune & Jones, LLC remains committed to fighting for justice for victims of sexual assault and individuals harmed by corporate negligence.

