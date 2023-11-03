MISSOURI FIRST STUDENT DRIVERS UNANIMOUSLY RATIFY SUPPLEMENTAL CONTRACT

News provided by

Teamsters Local 955

03 Nov, 2023, 16:17 ET

Agreement Includes Significant Wage Increases, Elimination of Two-Tier Wages

DEKALB, Mo., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Student bus operators represented by Teamsters Local 955 have voted unanimously to ratify their first supplemental agreement. The workers provide student transportation for the Buchanan County R-IV School District.

"Congratulations to these hardworking men and women on securing this contract," said Shane Thompson, Local 955 Secretary-Treasurer and Business Agent. "These workers play an integral role in students' daily lives and deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. We are thrilled that we were able to get these workers the compensation and workplace protections that they deserve."

The drivers are covered under the Teamsters' First Student National Master Agreement, the largest collective bargaining agreement at any private school bus company in the United States. The new three-year supplemental agreement, which covers compensation and work rules specific to their location, includes a 44 percent wage increase over the life of the contract, employer contributions to 401(k), monthly attendance bonuses, improved safety protections, and the elimination of a two-tier wage scale.

"This agreement allows me and my co-workers to breathe a sigh of relief," said Jennifer Kasten, a bus driver at First Student in Dekalb. "With wage increases, more time off, and safer worker conditions, we finally feel that we have a contract that reflects our efforts. We are grateful to the Teamsters for helping us secure this much needed and much appreciated contract!"

Teamsters Local 955 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Kansas City, Mo. and the surrounding communities.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 955

Also from this source

HOMESTATE CANNABIS DISPENSARY WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 955

HOMESTATE CANNABIS DISPENSARY WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 955

Budtenders and inventory clerks at Home State Dispensary have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 955. They are the first group of cannabis...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Labor & Union

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.