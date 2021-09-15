Missouri Luxury Retreat Sells At Auction

SEDALIA, Mo., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cates Auction & Real Estate Company is pleased to announce the auction sale of a 76-acre luxury outdoorsman's retreat in Sedalia, MO representing one of the most expensive residential sales in Pettis County. The secluded lodge-style home includes over 5,000 square feet of living space with miles of well-maintained trails nestled throughout the heavily wooded property.

Lead agent Ray Bucklew and the Cates Auction & Realty team conducted a six-week marketing campaign for the property which included a robust digital component reaching both regional and national audiences. Additionally, more traditional marketing methods such as print-based & on-site signage advertising were also deployed to capture the local market's attention to ensure a wider range of potential buyer segments were aware of the opportunity.

Bucklew has been the lead agent on the successful sale of several luxury homes in western Missouri, including properties in Loch Lloyd, Lee's Summit & the Lake of the Ozarks.

"The property allowed for a unique opportunity due to its secluded location, high-end finishes and exceptional exterior features," said Bucklew. "The property was last listed in 2018, and Cates' accelerated marketing process generated 13 qualified bidders from as far away as Salt Lake City and Chicago. By leveraging our competitive bidding platform, Cates Auction was able to meet reserve and deliver top-of-market pricing."

Cates Auction & Realty Co. has a 79-year history of selling a variety of properties throughout Missouri and Kansas. Through the years, Cates has constantly innovated its sales and marketing strategies to help ensure the right message gets delivered to the right buyers at the right time.

Founded in 1942, Cates Auction, a fourth-generation family business, is the Midwest's premier real estate auction marketing firm. Their rich history of service offerings now includes a Transition Services Department alongside their long-standing Real Estate and Estate Services divisions.

