Missouri Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a US Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Anywhere in Missouri to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst and His Colleagues at Karst von Oiste Who Overachieve on Client Compensation Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Missouri Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If you are a US Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Missouri or their family member, please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so you do not unintentionally hire a local car accident lawyer. If you want the very best mesothelioma financial compensation you need direct access to some of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys who exclusively handle mesothelioma compensation claims on a full-time basis in Missouri and nationwide.

"For a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Missouri we recommend the law firm of Karst von Oiste and their founding partner Erik Karst. These extremely skilled mesothelioma attorneys overachieve on compensation results for their US Navy Veteran clients in Missouri and nationwide. For direct access to Erik Karst of the law firm Karst von Oiste we are urging a Navy Veteran or their family to call us anytime at 800-714-0303." https://missouri.mesotheliomavictimscenter.com/

The Missouri Mesothelioma Victims Center is always available is provide answers to questions a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Missouri may like answers to such as, 'what does the mesothelioma compensation process involve, what is involved and what sort of information will the lawyers need,' and or questions like that, For additional information a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Missouri is welcome to call the group anytime at 800-714-0303. https://missouri.mesotheliomavictimscenter.com/

The Mesothelioma Victims Center has a decade plus worth of experience helping US Navy Veterans who were exposed to asbestos on the following types of US Navy ships:

Destroyers

Aircraft Carriers (Essex & Nimitz Class)

Cruisers

Fast Attack Submarines (Los Angeles Class)

Boomers (Ohio Class Submarine)

Amphibious Assault Ships (Tarawa Class)

Oilers and Cargo Ships

Navy Tugs/Support Vessels

For a listing of all former and current US Navy ships, please refer to the US Navy's website that addresses these topics. https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

The Missouri Mesothelioma Victims Center proudly offers their free services to a person with mesothelioma in any community in Missouri including Kansas City, St. Louis, Independence, Columbia, Lee's Summit, O'Fallon, St. Joseph or anywhere in Missouri. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible treatment options in Missouri the Missouri Mesothelioma Victims Center suggests the following healthcare facilities:

Barnes Jewish Hospital Saint Louis, Missouri : https://www. barnesjewish.org/cancer-center

: https://www. barnesjewish.org/cancer-center Saint Louis University Cancer Center Saint Louis, Missouri : https://www.slucare.edu/cancer-center/resources/saint-louis-university-cancer-information-center.php.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Missouri include Veterans of the US Navy, civilian workers at Whiteman Air Force base, power plant workers, factory workers, public utility workers, plumbers, welders, industrial workers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

