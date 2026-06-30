Missouri PuroClean Franchise Owner Recognized for Rallying Community Support for Terminally Ill Veteran

John Collins Honored with PuroClean Cares® Award for Long-standing Commitment to Community Service

TAMARAC, Fla., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When John Collins agreed to help a local family restore their home, he expected a straightforward project. Instead, he helped fulfill a husband's final wish: to leave his wife with a safe, stable home. U.S. Navy veteran and PuroClean Franchise Owner John Collins, out of Lee's Summit, Missouri, restored the family's home, resolving severe mold issues that had become overwhelming during an already difficult chapter and provided the family peace of mind for the future.

L-r: Alex Pericchi, Vice President of Marketing; Frank Torre, Vice Chairman; Mark W. Davis, Chairman & CEO; Troy Bowman, Regional Director, standing in for John Collins (inserted); and Steve White, President.

Collins was selected as this year's recipient of the PuroClean Cares Award for his continued commitment to serving the Lee's Summit community, exemplified by his efforts to help this family during their time of need. Presented annually at the PuroClean International Convention, the award recognizes Franchise Owners who go above and beyond, with a servant's heart, through service and charitable endeavors that strengthen their communities.

The story began with Collins' volunteer work for his local chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), where he learned that the facility manager's husband was battling cancer and hoped to leave their home in good condition for his wife. After agreeing to help, Collins realized the situation was far more complicated than anticipated. While working through permits, additional issues surfaced, including unresolved property tax complications tied to a previous owner and significant foundation problems that made repairs increasingly overwhelming for a family already navigating end-of-life care.

Rather than stepping away, Collins stepped in. Over the next six to eight months, he rallied support from across the county, helped resolve the tax issues, coordinated foundation repairs, and personally purchased and installed a new furnace and air conditioning system for the home. Despite delays caused by winter weather and construction setbacks, PuroClean's work was completed before the husband passed away.

Time and again, Collins has shown up for others, often quietly, without recognition, simply because he believes service is a responsibility.

"Receiving this award is an honor, but what matters most is that we were able to help this family when they needed it," said Collins. "Through my military service, my work with PuroClean, and my involvement in the community, I've always believed that if you have the ability to help someone, you do. Knowing we were able to bring them some peace and help fulfill his wish for his wife is what stays with me."

This act of service is one example of Collins' deep-rooted commitment to his community.

For five years, he has donated space in his office to house books for the local library, supporting literacy for children and adults. He has participated in fundraising efforts for Wings for Water, a local charity focused on clean water initiatives. Collins is an established, active member of the Lee's Summit Rotary, a recognized veteran in his community, and a well-known member of the Lee's Summit Chamber of Commerce. He also served five years as an executive board member for Lee's Summit Social Services, a charitable organization providing food, clothing, and essential resources to families in need.

Collins established his PuroClean business in April 2016 and brings a lifelong commitment to service as a U.S. Navy veteran. Earlier this year, he was recognized as a Hometown Hero by the Lee's Summit Chamber of Commerce, an honor recognizing his military service and contributions to the community.

"Each year, the PuroClean Cares Award recognizes people who choose to show up for others in moments that matter most, and John's story is an extraordinary example of that," said Steve White, President of PuroClean. "What began as helping with repairs became helping reduce the stress of a family going through an incredibly difficult chapter. John's generosity, persistence, and compassion reflect exactly what this award was created to honor."

For more information about PuroClean of Lee's Summit, call (816) 272-4664 or visit https://www.puroclean.com/prs-mo/.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the US and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of 500 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand.

SOURCE PuroClean