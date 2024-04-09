Missouri Ranked in Top 10 for Most Stolen Vehicles Nationwide

New Legislation Could Address Growing Crime Trend

ST. LOUIS, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As vehicle thefts continue to surge across the country, Missouri experienced more than 27,000 vehicle thefts last year, challenging vehicle owners and law enforcement agencies hoping to curb this growing crime trend. A new report released by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to identifying, investigating, preventing, and deterring insurance fraud and crime, shows another record-breaking year for vehicle thefts in 2023.

Last year, more than one million vehicles were reported stolen and overall, vehicle thefts have increased nationwide from 1,008,756 in 2022 to 1,020,729 in 2023. Missouri was one of 24 states to experience an increase in vehicle thefts from 2022 to 2023. To address this crime trend, Missouri State Representative Steve Butz (D-St. Louis) introduced legislation to establish an Auto Theft Prevention Commission that would fund a new grant program to prevent, combat and reduce vehicle theft.

"These surging vehicle theft rates should serve as a wake-up call for policymakers and law enforcement agencies to combat this troubling trend and protect our communities," said David J. Glawe, President and CEO of NICB. "New legislation sponsored by Missouri State Representative Steve Butz is an important first step in addressing these rising vehicle theft rates in the 'Show Me State.' It is critical that industry and law enforcement work together to develop more effective strategies to curb this disturbing theft trend."

NICB partners with state and federal law enforcement agencies to disrupt criminal networks and help recover stolen vehicles for member companies. It also participates in federal, state and local task forces, fusion centers, and intelligence groups to deter vehicle theft and works strategically with lawmakers and regulators in all 50 states to boost efforts by insurers and law enforcement to fight crime trends like rising vehicle thefts.

"This legislation will provide important resources to local law enforcement agencies as they work to prevent, reduce and investigate vehicle thefts across Missouri," said Rep. Butz. "Curbing vehicle thefts is about not only protecting property, but also enhancing public safety. Stolen vehicles are often used in other crimes, such as robberies, burglaries, and drug trafficking. We look forward to working with members on both sides of the aisle to address this growing problem that affects the quality of life for all Missourians."

The legislation would establish a dedicated fund to provide resources and grants to law enforcement. The Auto Theft Prevention Grant Programs established by the Commission would specifically provide funding for local projects that aid in:

Auto theft education for law enforcement officers and citizens;

Investigation and prosecution of auto theft suspects;

Collaboration between law enforcement agencies working to reduce auto theft; and

Increased crime scene processing of recovered stolen vehicles.

Key findings from the NICB report include Vehicle Theft Hotspots. While some states witnessed a decline in vehicle theft rates, others experienced a notable uptick. Urban centers and densely populated areas remained hotspots for auto theft. Five of the states included in the top 10 theft states by volume also appeared in the top 10 list states with the highest theft rates: California, Texas, Washington, Colorado, and Missouri.

Top 10 States by Volume # State 2023 Theft 1 California 208,668 2 Texas 115,013 3 Florida 46,213 4 Washington 43,160 5 Illinois 41,528 6 Colorado 34,068 7 New York 32,715 8 Ohio 31,647 9 Georgia 28,171 10 Missouri 27,279

"Addressing the rising tide of vehicle thefts demands collaborative partnerships involving law enforcement agencies, government bodies, automotive manufacturers, and the community at large," Glawe said. "The repercussions of vehicle theft extend beyond financial losses, causing significant distress and inconvenience for affected individuals. Beyond the financial burden of replacing stolen vehicles and repairing damages, victims often endure emotional stress and disruption to their daily routines."

The National Insurance Crime Bureau compiled the data for theft rates from the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) for each of the nation's metropolitan statistical areas. The NICB report analyzes the number of thefts per 100,000 residents, which allows it to compare smaller with larger regions. Missouri's overall theft rate was 441.61 per 100,000 people.

Top 10 States by Theft Rate # State 2023 Thefts Per

100,000 People 1 District of Columbia 1,149.71 2 Colorado 583.25 3 Nevada 572.70 4 Washington 554.44 5 California 534.49 6 New Mexico 489.67 7 Missouri 441.61 8 Maryland 427.99 9 Oregon 394.14 10 Texas 383.00

NICB recommends the following tips to help prevent vehicle thefts:

Park in well-lit areas.

Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.

Hide valuables out of sight, such as in the glove box or trunk.

Do not leave your keys in your vehicle.

Do not leave the area while your vehicle is running.

If your vehicle is stolen, call law enforcement and your insurer immediately because reporting a vehicle as soon as possible after it is stolen increases the chance of recovery.

If you believe you have been a victim of fraud, call the NICB at 1-800-TEL-NICB.

About the National Insurance Crime Bureau: Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime through Intelligence, Analytics, and Operations; Education and Crime Prevention; and Strategy, Policy, and Advocacy. NICB is supported by more than 1,200 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. To learn more, visit NICB.org.

