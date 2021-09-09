Missouri Recognizes Clean Energy Week 2021

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Missouri Governor Michael Parson has issued a proclamation recognizing September 20-24, 2021 as Clean Energy Week in the state in conjunction with the fifth annual National Clean Energy Week (NCEW) .

Last year, Governor Parson, along with more than half of the nation's governors, signed proclamations officially recognizing Clean Energy Weeks in their respective states. In his 2021 proclamation, the Missouri Governor praises the state's clean, affordable, readily abundant forms of energy. His proclamation cites the state's biodiesel production capacity—the third largest in the nation—and the Callaway Nuclear Generation System as two examples of how Missouri is reaching its electricity net generation goals and creating thousands of jobs.

"Thank you, Governor Parson for recognizing the important role that clean energy plays in addressing Missouri's economic and energy needs through your Clean Energy Week proclamation," said Heather Reams, chair of NCEW and executive director of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES). "Today, 85 percent of greenhouse gas emissions are created outside of the United States. This means that U.S. energy and climate policy must foster innovation and commercialization pathways that work as well for Missouri as they do for India. The fifth annual NCEW and the Policy Makers Symposium will provide a bipartisan platform to learn more about what is ahead for clean energy and build the necessary bridges between policy, finance, and innovation to make strides in this critical area."

"We are excited to celebrate National Clean Energy Week here in Missouri," said Governor Parson. "In Missouri, we believe in and strive for clean, affordable, and readily available energy sources. Our status as a top agriculture producing state enables our robust biofuel industry. Missouri is the third largest biodiesel producer in the nation, and just this year, we made an additional $2 million investment in biodiesel infrastructure. Investments like these support clean, reliable energy sources, economic growth, and good-paying jobs. They are critical to establishing a more sustainable economy and environment for Missouri's next generations."

Founded in 2017, NCEW brings together government officials, industry associations, businesses, non-profits, and advocates in the clean energy space for events in Washington, D.C., and across America. The weeklong recognition honors the clean energy sector's contributions to America's economic strength while reducing global emissions. Among the unique programming offered throughout the week, the NCEW Policy Makers Symposium will convene lawmakers, energy advocates, and private sector leaders for enlightening and influential clean energy and climate policy discussions.

Additional information about NCEW—including sponsorship opportunities, in-person events, examples of how businesses and communities can show their support, and registration for the Policy Makers Symposium—is available at https://nationalcleanenergyweek.org/.

National Clean Energy Week (NCEW), described by POLITICO as "a veritable who's who of the Clean Energy World," is an annual awareness week to recognize the value of clean energy including abundant job opportunities, economic growth, energy independence, consumer choice, lower energy prices, and a cleaner environment. Follow NCEW on Twitter (@NCEWConf) and Facebook (NationalCleanEnergyWeek) for event updates. www.nationalcleanenergyweek.org

SOURCE Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions