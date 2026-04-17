MISSOURI RED CROSS WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Health Care Professionals Vote Yes for Better Wages, Benefits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Collections workers at American Red Cross in Jefferson City have voted to join Teamsters Local 833 to secure strong union representation and a voice on the job. By choosing to organize with the Teamsters, these health care workers became immediately covered by the Teamsters' National Master Agreement with American Red Cross that was ratified in 2024.

"American Red Cross workers know that they get more as Teamsters," said Matt Hall, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 833. "Now, these Jefferson City workers will get to enjoy the benefits and protections hundreds of their Red Cross brothers and sisters have fought for. We could not be prouder of the solidarity they showed during this process."

The Teamsters Union represents more than 1,800 American Red Cross workers across the country all covered by the National Master Agreement which includes increased wages, paid time off, flexible family leave and scheduling policies, as well as high safety and health standards.

"Being a part of the Teamsters is very exciting for me and my co-workers," said Fanci Bennett, a collections specialist at American Red Cross. "We might be a small group but now we have the backing of 1.3 million of our brothers and sisters across the nation, including thousands in the state of Missouri."

Teamsters Local 833 represents workers in many diverse industries across Central Missouri.

Contact:

Matt Hall, (573) 635-7133

MHall@teamsters833.com

SOURCE Teamsters Local 833