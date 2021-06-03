Missouri Selects Sandata as State Aggregator for Electronic Visit Verification (EVV)

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandata is pleased to announce it has been selected by the State of Missouri to be its Electronic Aggregator Solution for Electronic Visit Verification (EVV). This marks the 19th state with which Sandata is partnering to manage EVV.

As the State Aggregator, Sandata will provide Missouri and its payers and providers participating in the Medicaid program with impactful data, allowing them to achieve compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act and ensure quality of care across the state.

"We're honored to be chosen by the State of Missouri to aggregate their Medicaid visit data," said Timothy Bacci, Chief Executive Officer of Sandata. "We have the most experience implementing and supporting large programs and look forward to applying that to our newest partnership in Missouri."

Sandata's Aggregator solution supports Missouri's Open EVV model and provides a meaningful data and analytics dashboard. The State can use this to manage provider compliance and ensure a timely delivery of quality care to the members served.

Together, Missouri and Sandata are preparing for implementation of the EVV Aggregator program. Program stakeholders will be contacted with information on next steps and what's required to have a successful launch.

About Sandata

Sandata Technologies, LLC, is a leading U.S. provider of technology that makes it easier for Medicaid payers and providers to work together from day one. As a national Electronic Visit Verification leader, Sandata's suite of solutions offers its 15,000+ agencies, 19 state Medicaid agencies, and 50+ Managed Care Organizations tools and capabilities to advance quality of care and improve patient and client outcomes. For more information, visit sandata.com.

