Missouri Shed Manufacturer Expands Reach by Acquiring Competitor

Shed Builder Buys Out Competing Portable Building Company In Southwestern Missouri

VERSAILLES, Mo., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Backyard & Beyond, a major shed builder in Missouri, has announced that they have acquired another portable building manufacturer, Bennett Springs Building Center. The Backyard & Beyond has taken over operations at several of their locations and will continue to incorporate personnel, products, and building procedures into their system. This move will expand their already robust capabilities throughout their home state of Missouri, as well as Arkansas and the surrounding states.

"We are very excited to announce this acquisition," said Curvin Huber, CEO of The Backyard & Beyond, "Adding their locations and products will expand our capabilities and will extend our community to new areas. As we look to the future, we believe this opportunity will allow us to take our company to a higher level."

The acquisition includes the Bennett Springs Building Center brand, locations, website, and product lines. The final proposal was finalized in early April and went into effect on April 12, 2024.

"Their staff have been excellent to work with in the integration process, and we are excited to move forward with them on the team," says Jonathan Huber, marketing director for The Backyard & Beyond.

New Locations

Bennett Springs Building Center had a number of locations and dealers throughout central and southern Missouri. Moving forward, some of these locations will be closed, but most of them will continue to operate as they have in the past as dealers for The Backyard & Beyond. These new lots are located in Louisburg, Clinton, Camdenton, Waynesville, Conway, Laurie, and Lebanon, all cities in Missouri.

About The Backyard & Beyond

The Backyard & Beyond was started in 2015 by Curvin Huber and his sons in Ellsinore, Missouri. As they continued to grow, they added more locations throughout Missouri and scaled up their capabilities, adding new products and improving their old products. In 2022, they acquired their competitor Sunrise Buildings, and continue the process of expansion with the current acquisition.

The Backyard & Beyond features a full line of portable building products, with popular buildings such as Storage Sheds and Detached Garages. But they also carry a significant variety of Prefab Cabins, from move-in ready finished cabins to cabin shells. Completing their product selection are outdoor living buildings, including greenhouses, gazebos, and animal shelters. For more information, browse the individual building product pages .

Moving Forward

As the Bennett Springs team integrates into the new system, the goal of The Backyard & Beyond Team is to make a smooth transition and to provide excellent service for customers. Curvin Huber said, "As we continue forward, we want to make sure that our customers are taken care of."

Contact

Curvin Huber

573-378-2600

[email protected]

SOURCE The Backyard & Beyond