Missouri State Highway Patrol Will Utilize Acadis to Improve Curriculum and Testing Management

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envisage Technologies, the premier software solution for public safety agencies in training and compliance, announced that the Missouri State Highway Patrol will utilize the Acadis Readiness Suite to help them transform their curriculum and testing management systems.

By using Acadis, the Missouri State Highway Patrol will be able to increase their efficiency. They can now easily distribute their online courses to employees and other agencies that have been impacted by COVID-19, and connect troop locations across the state to their academy. With this new testing module, staff can focus on what matters most: better training methods and processes. With testing, class scheduling, and registration in one automated system, they can work and respond faster than ever before—and with less paper in the long run.

"We're thrilled to be working with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) and supporting them in their mission to streamline operations and improve the efficiency of their organization. Acadis offers the MSHP the opportunity to re-evaluate their operations and make better, more efficient cost adjustments that will impact both their organization and their community. We're excited to be a part of their digital ecosystem," says Bob Koenig, EVP of sales.

About Envisage Technologies

Envisage Technologies is the world's leader in software solutions for first responders. Our Acadis Readiness Suite is the only comprehensive solution built exclusively for public safety leaders, with particular focus on training, compliance, case management, professional development, legal defensibility, and public accountability. FirstForward is the ultimate career management platform for public safety professionals focused on managing their careers, relationships, and the particular challenges faced by first responders. Our customers include federal agencies, law enforcement organizations, military commands, and many state and local public safety organizations. For more information, please see www.envisagenow.com.

About the Acadis Readiness Suite

The Acadis Readiness Suite is designed to make certain that our public safety and military professionals are trained, equipped, and ready to respond. By automating complex, high-risk training and compliance operations and consolidating information about personnel and resources, it increases the accuracy and effectiveness across every level of critical incident. The modular system enables organizations to implement functionality where needed to support the entire compliance life-cycle. Acadis embodies a single, powerful idea: To make certain first responders come home alive.

Media Contact:

Jamie Newton

[email protected]

SOURCE Envisage Technologies