Missouri State University Selects D2L Brightspace

Second-largest university in Missouri chooses a unified experience on a modern platform

TORONTO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, was selected in June 2023 by Missouri State University (MSU) to make D2L Brightspace the new innovative learning platform for more than 20,000 learners and faculty.

More than ever, schools, institutions, and organizations are looking for a best-in-class experience with an online learning platform that boasts superior tools and services. Missouri State University, the second-largest public university in Missouri, is no exception. It conducted an extensive evaluation process before choosing D2L and its single, flexible, and streamlined learning innovation platform D2L Brightspace to help take learning to the next level.

"We believe that creating unforgettable faculty and student-centric learning experiences can unleash great potential," said Dr. Cristi Ford, Vice President of Academic Affairs at D2L. "We look forward to working closely with Missouri State to help increase online teaching and learning opportunities for students and faculty, and empower them to become more innovative, collaborative, and to continuously improve on their skills and knowledge."

By moving to Brightspace, Missouri State University faculty and students will benefit from a learning platform that is:

  • Easy to use, with intuitive, mobile-friendly technology that works across all devices
  • Engaging, with tools and resources that enable modern, personalized learning experiences
  • Data-driven, with robust analytics that help faculty support their students' success
  • Accessible, with inclusive design that enables people of all abilities to fully engage in learning
  • Integrated, with seamless interoperability between academic tools and systems
  • Supportive, with D2L's award-winning services and support teams committed to Missouri State University's success

"Missouri State's proven record of developing successful students who excel academically and in ethical leadership, cultural competence and community engagement is just one the reasons we're so excited to partner with them," said Michael Beattie, Vice President of Higher Education at D2L. "We look forward to supporting Missouri State in its delivery of high-quality education to the next generation of global leaders."

About D2L 

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

