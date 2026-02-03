MISSOURI TEAMSTERS RATIFY CONTRACT AT DFA

New Agreement Delivers Wage Increases and Industry Protections for Local 245

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters at the Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) facility in Springfield, Mo., have overwhelmingly voted to ratify a strong three-year agreement that delivers meaningful wage increases, preserves affordable health care, and strengthens long-term job security. The group of over 130 warehouse workers, CDL drivers, maintenance workers, and transport drivers produce, package, and ship coffee products nationwide. They are represented by Teamsters Local 245.

Under the new contract, workers secured total wage increases of 10.5 percent over three years. The agreement also includes a three percent pension increase, an improved structure for time off, and expanded bereavement and FMLA leave protections.

"Our members are the backbone of this operation, keeping dairy and coffee products moving out of Springfield every day," said Seth Anderjaska, Vice President and Assistant Business Representative with Local 245. "Their hard work keeps this facility running, and this agreement rewards that work with better pay, stronger protections, and real economic security."

The agreement ensures that all potential grievances at the facility are handled through the Master Dairy Agreement's Joint Adjustment Committee.

"This contract makes a real difference for our families," said Jarrad Black, a Local 245 member and steward. "Between the raises, better benefits, and knowing our insurance costs won't go up, we finally have some peace of mind and security for the future."

Teamsters Local 245 proudly represents over 2,100 workers in Missouri. For more information, go to teamsters245.com.

