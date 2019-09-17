Missouri's CenterPointe Hospital Joins Hazelden Betty Ford Patient Care Network

"As we continue to look for quality providers in areas where our patients and callers need continued treatment and services, we couldn't be more pleased to invite CenterPointe Hospital to join this important initiative," said Bob Poznanovich, vice president of business development for Hazelden Betty Ford, the nation's largest nonprofit provider of integrated addiction and mental health care. "CenterPointe Hospital meets a unique need for patients who require acute care stabilization, and their robust continuum will add a lot to our Patient Care Network."

"We are very excited about this collaboration with a renowned and well-established addiction treatment organization such as the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation," said Scott Williams, CEO of CenterPointe Hospital. "This is clearly an organization that places a great emphasis on the quality, integrity and ethics of the services they provide, and we share those values. To meet our goal of providing better and better care, we feel it's imperative to collaborate transparently with other high-quality providers, sharing best practices and feedback."

As a member of the Hazelden Betty Ford Patient Care Network, CenterPointe Hospital will have access to tools and collaborative consultation for its leaders, staff, patients and families, as well as the communities it serves. The growing network, launched in late 2017, facilitates shared learnings and collaboration among its members while also extending the continuum of care for each organization.

"The Patient Care Network helps our patients connect more readily with other quality care providers throughout the country after they transition out of our programs," said Hazelden Betty Ford's Poznanovich. "Together, with collaborative members like CenterPointe Hospital, we're able to extend long-term engagement in care and support, a key aspect of improved outcomes for patients with mental health and substance use disorders."

About the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is a force of healing and hope for individuals, families and communities affected by addiction to alcohol and other drugs. As the nation's leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive inpatient and outpatient treatment for adults and youth, the Foundation has 17 locations nationwide and collaborates with an expansive network throughout health care. With a legacy that began in 1949 and includes the 1982 founding of the Betty Ford Center, the Foundation today also encompasses a graduate school of addiction studies, a publishing division, an addiction research center, recovery advocacy and thought leadership, professional and medical education programs, school-based prevention resources and a specialized program for children who grow up in families with addiction. Learn more at www.HazeldenBettyFord.org and on Twitter @hazldnbettyford.

About CenterPointe Hospital

CenterPointe Hospital is a premier provider of behavioral health care services in the St. Louis and surrounding area. With a history of proven success and specifically built with our patient's needs in mind, CenterPointe Hospital has developed a level of comprehensive care unmatched by private treatment centers in the areas we serve. Our highly trained staff provides a full continuum of mental health and addiction treatment services through inpatient and comprehensive outpatient services at numerous satellite locations for adolescents, adults and senior adults as well as active duty military, veterans and first responders. Our residential treatment center, The Changing Pointe, provides a full continuum of addiction treatment services including detoxification, residential treatment, dual disorders, intensive outpatient, medication-assisted treatment, family support and aftercare. CenterPointe Hospital works diligently every day to provide exceptional service to individuals and families in times of need, while providing hope and recovery for individuals and families affected by mental illness and addiction. Learn more at www.CenterPointeHospital.com.

SOURCE Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

Related Links

https://www.hazeldenbettyford.org

