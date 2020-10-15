Missouri's KRCG-TV Wins Coveted RTDNA National Edward R. Murrow Award For Outstanding Breaking News Coverage

BALTIMORE, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) congratulates KRCG-TV for being honored by the Radio Television Digital News Association's (RTDNA) National Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence in journalism for outstanding breaking news coverage.

The RTDNA has awarded KRCG-TV for its coverage of the EF-3 tornado that tore through Jefferson City, Missouri in May 2019. KRCG-TV was on the air before the storms hit, and stayed on, providing critical information, for more than 22 hours. The station's commitment and comprehensive coverage aided in keeping citizens safe during one of the most dangerous storms to hit the region.

"KRCG's award-winning local news coverage highlights the station's commitment to keeping communities informed with the most up-to-date information available during times of distress," said Scott Livingston, Senior Vice President of News for Sinclair. "Immediately giving Jefferson City viewers critical information to survive the storm, KRCG's breaking news coverage is a powerful display of how broadcasters can leverage their assets and keep audiences informed in a time of crisis."

KRCG-TV's dedicated team of broadcast journalists and producers provided 24/7 live coverage of the tornado's damage first-hand to the Jefferson City community. Notably, Meteorologist Zach Paul was on the air from the start of the storm to its end with lifesaving weather reports. Paul received multiple local awards and has been recognized for helping save numerous lives during the storm. Journalists from KRCG-TV's Sinclair sister stations also assisted with coverage to keep the mid-Missouri community informed.

RTDNA's National Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most widely recognized and highest honors for local and national news coverage that showcase the impact of journalism as a service to communities. The awards demonstrate excellence, establishing standards for the entire broadcast news profession.

The award for breaking news was presented to KRCG-TV during a virtual ceremony held Saturday evening. All winners can be seen here on the RTDNA website: https://www.rtdna.org/content/2020_national_edward_r_murrow_award_winners.

KRCG-TV's award-winning coverage of the May 2019 storm in Jefferson City, Missouri can be viewed here: https://krcgtv.com/news/local/krcg-receives-prestigious-award-for-breaking-news-coverage-of-tornado

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 190 television stations in 88 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

