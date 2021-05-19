Missouri's Largest Cannabis Processing Facility Just Completed

"Our goal is to produce the highest quality medicinal cannabis products for the medical patients in the state of Missouri. This is a very personal issue to me based on the relief I saw my mother receive from cannabis as she fought her battle with terminal cancer. Our goal is to alleviate the suffering of those that are facing the same struggle as my mother."

-Chris Klein, President, Midwest Roots

"Scientific Solutions, Inc. provided processing and process support equipment from a number of vendors, including Across International, Apex, Edwards, Julabo, Pope Scientific, and PBS Industries. Our goal was to help Midwest Roots turn their vision in to a productive and profitable facility in compliance will all best practices and legal regulations. Midwest Roots has selected the best equipment available in order to produce the purest medicinal cannabis products in a safe and hygienic facility. The attention to detail is far above average and may be the best lab we have ever equipped."

-John Cantril, CEO, Scientific Solutions, Inc.

For further information regarding raw material supply or retail sales opportunities in Missouri, please contact Chris Klein. Likewise, if you would like to build or equip a cannabis cultivation or processing lab in the USA, please contact John Cantril, Scientific Solutions, Inc. www.scisolinc.com.

Name of Press Contact: Midwest Roots / Scott Hulsey – Scientific Solutions, Inc. / John Cantril

Phone: Scientific Solutions, Inc. (844) 404-4588

Email: Midwest Roots [email protected] – Scientific Solutions, Inc. [email protected]

SOURCE Scientific Solutions

Related Links

www.scisolinc.com

