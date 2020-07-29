Missy Nachbar Promoted to NORC's First-Ever Chief Strategy Officer

CHICAGO, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Missy Nachbar, the executive vice president of Business Ventures and Innovation at NORC at the University of Chicago, has been selected as NORC's first-ever chief strategy officer. In this role, Nachbar will lead NORC's most strategic cross-cutting initiatives and programs that support the organization in fulfilling its strategic goals.

In conducting her work, Nachbar will work closely with the executive team, NORC's senior leaders, and the Board of Trustees to challenge the organization and push forward initiatives that facilitate strategic and sustainable expansion, growth, and impact in NORC's fields of endeavor.

"This promotion reflects Missy's numerous and ongoing contributions to NORC as well as her vision for our future," said Dan Gaylin, president and CEO of NORC at the University of Chicago. "Over her many years at NORC, Missy has been at the heart of some of our most strategic successes. And as an individual who has a proven and exceptional mix of skills, experience, and relationships across the company and within the research industry as a whole, we are all excited to be working with Missy in this new role as we look to the future."

Nachbar has been with NORC for 25 years and takes on this role while continuing to serve as the executive vice president for Business Ventures and Innovation (BVI) and as corporate secretary of the NORC Board of Trustees. Nachbar developed BVI in an effort to create a dedicated group focused on what's next for NORC and on how the organization can employ innovative ideas and practices throughout its research and operations. Her successes include overseeing the development of AmeriSpeak, NORC's proprietary, nationally representative household panel. Nachbar has served many roles at NORC, including leading its public health research area, information technology, and data collection operations.

"Creating the position of chief strategy officer is the right move at the right time for NORC as the world we live in and the research industry itself become increasingly dynamic and hard to predict," said Dr. Harry L. Davis, professor of creative management at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business and a member of NORC's Board of Trustees Executive Committee. "Missy is just the person to guide NORC's work and ensure it aligns with the company's strategic vision, mission, and values while it seeks new ways to meet our clients' information and decision-making needs."

About NORC at the University of Chicago

NORC at the University of Chicago is an objective, non-partisan research institution that delivers reliable data and rigorous analysis to guide critical programmatic, business, and policy decisions. Since 1941, NORC has conducted groundbreaking studies, created and applied innovative methods and tools, and advanced principles of scientific integrity and collaboration. Today, government, corporate, and nonprofit clients around the world partner with NORC to transform increasingly complex information into useful knowledge. www.norc.org

