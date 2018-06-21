Mister Car Wash Acquires Four Express Locations in Albuquerque, NM

"We're pleased to expand our footprint in Albuquerque and welcome the Clean Machine team to the Mister Family," said Joe Matheny, Vice President of Operations for Mister Car Wash. "With these additional locations, we are eager to offer our Albuquerque Unlimited Wash Club© members and customers additional locations to visit for their platinum car wash and free vacuums."

With this latest acquisition, Mister Car Wash now operates 257 car washes in 21 states, including 11 locations in the Albuquerque area.

About Mister Car Wash

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash (www.mistercarwash.com) is an equal opportunity employer operating 250+ car washes and 33 express lubes in 21 states. The Mister Car Wash brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and our commitment to creating memorable customer experiences. Our people are what make us successful and allow us to achieve these high standards. We continue to focus on recruiting and retaining top talent, developing best-in-class training programs and investing in employee benefits to cultivate a positive company culture

